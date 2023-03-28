[Latest Report] Global Door Hardware Market Analysis By Type, Applications, Regions, Key Players, And Forecast 2030

Door Hardware Market Industry

Door Hardware Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 9.34 Billion In 2023 And A Forecast Value Of USD 13.41 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 5.3%

The door hardware market is composed of various hardware components used indoors such as locks, handles, hinges, and closers. These items are found in both residential and commercial buildings and contribute to the security and functionality of a door's overall design.

The residential segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the door hardware market, due to the rising construction and renovation of new residential buildings. Commercial activity will also see growth driven by new office buildings, hospitals, hotels, and retail stores being constructed at an increasing rate.

Door Hardware Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Global Door Hardware By Types:

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

Global Door Hardware By Applications:

Commercial

Residential

You Can Checkout This Report From Here: https://market.biz/checkout/?reportId=399576&type=Single%20User

Regions Covered In Door Hardware Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

What Does The Report Provide?

Answers To The Main Questions In This Report:

If You Have Any Questions About This Report, Please Reach Out to Us @ https://market.biz/report/global-door-hardware-market-qy/399576/#inquiry

