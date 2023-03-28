Craft Soda Market To Offer Numerous Opportunities At A CAGR Of 5.04% through 2032

Craft Soda Market Size 2023

The global craft soda market was valued at USD 651.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04%

The global craft soda market was valued at USD 651.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04%. The Craft Soda Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2031) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

Craft sodas have seen a meteoric rise in recent years due to consumer demand for unique and high-quality beverages. Craft sodas often feature natural ingredients and unique flavor combinations that set them apart from traditional sodas. Consumers seeking healthier and more premium options, as well as those seeking a unique taste experience, have been drawn to this market. It is highly competitive with both small and large players offering various flavors and packaging options.

Many craft soda companies prioritize sustainability, using recyclable and eco-friendly materials in their production and packaging. Despite the growing interest in craft sodas, traditional sodas still dominate the market. Nonetheless, natural and artisanal products are expected to stay popular, propelling the growth of the craft soda market over the coming years.

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co

Reed’s, Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co

Boylan Bottling Co

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Crooked Beverage Co.

JustCraft Soda

Gus

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

Segmentation 1: Different types of Craft Soda Market

Natural Craft Soda

Organic Craft Soda

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-aged and Elderly

Craft Soda Market Dynamics:

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

