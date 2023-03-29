(Video) Ramadan Conference: United with Iranian Uprising and Resistance for Democratic Republic

On Sunday, March 26, Ramadan Conference, marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, and prayer for Muslims worldwide. While the mullahs’ regime in Iran has taken foreign hostages, and supported terrorist groups, in the Middle East. Mrs. Rajavi: "As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we cannot ignore the stark reality faced by our fellow Muslims in Iran, where the basic messages of Islam justice, mercy, and emancipation are being trampled upon by a repressive religious dictatorship." Massoud Rajavi’s platform for the January 1980 presidential election in Iran, the NCRI Plan for the separation of religion and state in 1985, and the 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which advocates free and fair elections, and gender equality. Sheikh Dhaou Meskine, Council of Imams of France’s Secretary General, Islam is a religion of peace, which protect the rights of human beings. The vision of Islam is not what the Iranian regime is displaying. As Muslims, we respect justice and human rights. Sheikh Taissir Tamimi, Chief Islamic Judge of the Palestinian. What mullahs are doing in Iran has nothing to do with Islam. God has created all women and men equal. God also says there is no compulsion in religion. These are the ethics that MEK is following.

Mrs. Rajavi: "Regime deceptive campaign tries to say that the Iranian uprising is against Islam and the hijab, rather than against the mullahs' regime."

According to official figures, many Iranians are living below the poverty line, while the repressive organs continue to receive increased funding, and public services face devastating budget cuts.” — NCRI

On Sunday, March 26, Ramadan Conference, marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims worldwide.The conference titled happens amidst the backdrop of the Iranian people's uprising against the ruling religious dictatorship, which has resulted in more than 750 fatalities, with tens of thousands arrested and subjected to torture and a number of demonstrators executed.The mullahs' regime in Iran has taken foreign hostages, international terrorist operations, exported terrorism abroad, supported terrorist groups, and destructive interventions in the Middle East, with the aim of spreading instability and insecurity.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of IranDear friends, sisters, brothers, and distinguished guests, Ramadan Kareem! Happy Ramadan to you and to all Muslims, especially in France.As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we cannot ignore the stark reality faced by our fellow Muslims in Iran, where the fundamental messages of Islam – freedom, justice, mercy, and emancipation are being trampled upon by a repressive religious dictatorship.According to official figures, a majority of Iranians are living below the poverty line, while the military and repressive organs continue to receive increased funding, and public services face devastating budget cuts.Despite these challenging circumstances, the Iranian people’s uprising has been ongoing for the past six months. However, the regime has responded with a brutal crackdown to prevent its expansion, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 750 innocent lives, including children, at the hands of the IRGC. Yet, the movement continues to gain momentum.Our Baluchi compatriots in Zahedan have once again taken to the streets to demand the overthrow of the regime, boldly chanting “down with Khamenei” and “down with the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs’ leader.”On March 14, the people transformed the fire festival into a powerful anti-regime demonstration, and on March 16, they gathered beside the tombs of those slain in the uprising, raising their voices in unison with the powerful slogans “down with the dictator” and “down with Khamenei.”Like any revolution, we faced two deceptions by the regime and its allies.The regime and its allies abroad are engaging in a deceptive campaign, attempting to insinuate that the demonstrators seek to return to the monarchy in order to derail the uprising. This insidious tactic is aimed at quashing any hope for progress and democracy in Iran’s future.They seek to convince the Iranian people that their only options are to accept the current situation or to return to the previous dictatorship. However, the Iranian people have reacted with unwavering resolve, both in Iran and abroad, with the powerful slogan “down with the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs’ leader.”Support the Iranian people’s RevolutionDear friends,In these critical times, while foreign governments have yet to take concrete actions to support the Iranian people, parliamentary representatives from Europe, the United States, and the UK have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the Iranian people’s revolution for a democratic republic.This is evident in the resounding majority resolution passed by the US Congress and the numerous declarations signed by elected representatives in European parliaments.Furthermore, the mullahs’ deceptive campaign seeks to imply that the Iranian people’s uprising is against Islam and the hijab, rather than against the oppressive regime.This blatant lie is easily refuted by the slogans that have been chanted during the protests, which unequivocally target the dictatorship. The Iranian people’s goal is not to ask anything from the regime, but to overthrow it.The Iranian people’s slogans boldly state their opposition to Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the corrupt factions within the ruling clique. It is essential to underscore that this revolution is not a mere protest against the veil, but a bold stand against its compulsory imposition. As one of the women’s slogans eloquently declares, “With hijab or without hijab, onwards to the revolution!”This uprising transcends all ethnic and religious divisions and belongs to all Iranians.The genuine Islam.Khomeini and his successor, Khamenei, sought to position themselves as representatives of God and Islam on earth, branding their opponents as enemies of Islam and God, or Mohareb.Since the outset of the 1979 revolution, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran has been steadfast in defending its objectives, which include freedom. It valiantly spoke out against Khomeini and paid a high price for its dissent.At that time, it was challenging to discern the true nature of the regime, but the PMOI, which championed genuine Islam, made it clear that Islam is a religion of compassion and emancipation, not what the new rulers of Iran claimed it to be.Islam is not misogynistic but founded on freedom, equality, and free choice for all individuals, regardless of their gender or religion. As the Quran says: “The most honorable among you to God is the most pious.”We have staunchly opposed religious compulsion, emphasizing that it runs counter to the teachings of Islam, and citing the Quran to argue that the prophets came to free humanity from bondage. We asked, ‘If this is so, why have you come only to chain the people further?’In this vein, we pointed out that in Islam, sovereignty is right bestowed upon the people, and that it is their decision to make.These rights were outlined in Massoud Rajavi’s platform for the January 1980 presidential election in Iran, the NCRI Plan for the separation of religion and state in 1985, and the 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which advocates free and fair elections, the separation of religion and state, gender equality, and a non-nuclear Iran.For us, freedom of choice is both an ethical and a political imperative. The regime would prefer that its main opposition force not be Muslim, but the People’s Mojahedin has persevered and deeply impacted Iranian society, precisely because of their unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and genuine Islam.The PMOI’s selflessness in the face of the regime’s religious dictatorship has exposed Khomeini and his successors as demagogues who exploit Islam for their own interests, and as criminals who have imprisoned and oppressed the Iranian people, while spreading death, terrorism, and fundamentalism throughout the region.Dear friends, dear sisters, and brothers,What is happening in Iran right now is nothing short of a historical transformation, and your support for the Iranian people and Resistance is playing a crucial role in this great upheaval. At this critical juncture, I urge you to convey the messages of the Iranian people’s uprising and democratic revolution to the world.As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, I wish you a blessed and peaceful celebration.We need your prayers and support during this month.May this Ramadan bring peace and friendship to the region and the Middle East, and may the Muslim world be freed from the scourge of the mullahs?Thank you all.Sheikh Dhaou Meskine, Council of Imams of France’s Secretary GeneralThe cause of freedom in Iran concerns all of us. The Ashrafis teach us lessons of patience and sacrifice. The events in Ashraf and Camp Liberty are a model to follow for the world. The people of Iran are the hope for the people of the region. Change in Iran will not be limited to Iran. The entire region needs change in Iran. As I have told Madam Rajavi, not only Iran but the entire region needs you.Islam is a religion of peace, which protect the rights of human beings. The vision of Islam is not what the Iranian regime is displaying. As Muslims, we respect justice, liberty, and human rights. We can’t pretend to speak about religion if we don’t respect human rights and human beings. This regime can’t pretend to be Islamic.This struggle is the struggle of all humanity.Sheikh Taissir Tamimi, Chief Islamic Judge of the Palestinian National AuthorityI am inspired by the vision of the Iranian Resistance about Islam. The speech of Mrs. Rajavi depicts the fight between real Islam and the perverted Islam of Khomeini. The regime is abusing religion.What they are doing has nothing to do with Islam. Islam is the religion of peace and God has created all women and men equal. God also says there is no compulsion in religion. These are the ethics that the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) is following.Anissa Boumediene, former First Lady of AlgeriaOne of the fundamental verses of the Quran is that there is no compulsion in religion. Islam also encourages Muslims to follow science and progress throughout life. You must study the Prophet to understand his respect for women. Islam abolished many of the outdated misogynistic traditions at the time.I would also like to share some thoughts with our friends in Ashraf. We must always have hope. We lose when we lose hope. Soon or later, divine justice will be delivered. The regime in Iran will eventually fall. We must keep hope and support our brothers and sisters who are fighting for true Islam.Ayatollah Jalal Ganjei, Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Religions and Denominations of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) We have to remember that these protests are the continuation of the bravery of the past four decades of the Iranian Resistance. This movement has been showing the way to new generations. Rightfully it now has international support. It is an asset for our nation.Today, there are great rifts in the religious fascism ruling Iran. Even Khamenei personally complained that high religious authorities did not support his repressive policies. Despite his threats, he couldn’t get the support of the religious community. Iran will not go back to six months ago. This was a big defeat for the regime.Criticism of the state increased to such an extent that some officials even questioned the constitution, regime founder Khomeini, and the executions in the 1980s. Even the war against Iraq is now being criticized by regime insiders.We’re also seeing unity among the Iranian people across the country. People are chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to the oppressor, be it Shah or the supreme leader.”The head of the snake ruling in Iran must be cut. The world, in comparison to the past, is more aware of the threats and dangers of this regime, its nuclear weapons, and its other threats to modern society.The conclusion, which was clearly reflected in the speech of Maryam Rajavi, is that our fight belongs to all of humanity. We are fighting against those who are destroying Islam. We see you as our companions in this fight. We need your voice, your prayers, and your wishes for the people of Iran.Khalil Meroon, Director of the Grand Mosque of AveryThe mullahs who are running the country are disoriented. They are not Muslims. Islam respects humanity, it poses no constraints on others. And when I read the Quran, I haven’t found a single verse where God tells the Prophet to tell the people what to believe and not believe.The mullahs are sowing the seeds of conflict. Madam Rajavi is a model head of state. The ten-point plan is for a democratic Iran that rejects all forms of discrimination, between men and women, between Muslims and non-Muslims.We live in France, which is a marvelous country. There is much hate against Islam here. It is because of the image that the mullahs are displaying. Let’s be united in the struggle not only for the freedom of Iranians but to restore the perfect image of true Islam.Islam is a marvelous religion. We must fight tyranny together.Nazir Hakim, former Secretary General of the Syrian CoalitionI represent the people of Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, which have revolted along with the Iranian people. It has been 12 years since the massacres began in my country Syria. Millions of people have been displaced and lost their hope.The Syrian regime, in league with the Iranian regime, committed these crimes. Everywhere, the regime sows rifts and divisions and causes desolation and destruction. The regime has committed crimes against the people of the region.But before that, it has brought poverty and misery to its own people. I ask you to pray for the Syrian people and the Iranian Resistance who have been fighting for forty years, who have made progress and have made many sacrifices. I hope for your victory. You are the ideal representatives of liberty.Those who are competent in running Iran are not the mullahs. It is the Iranian Resistance and the Iranian people. Madam Rajavi has presented the ten-point plan for the prosperity and freedom of Iran. This plan will restore the values of liberty and peace and tolerance not only to Iran but also to the region. The regime tries to present a false picture of the Resistance and hide its own real image.In Iran, there are those who are trying to divert the Iranian revolution, like what the monarchists are trying to do by pretending to be the representatives of the Iranian people. The truly viable alternative is that which is countering the regime, which is trying to restore freedom in Iran.

