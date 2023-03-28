[Latest Report] Global Hand-Assisted Devices Market Competitive Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Share, And Forecast

Medical Devices

Hand-Assisted Devices Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 21.35 Billion In 2023 And Forecast Value Of USD 36.12 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 7.8%

The hand-assisted devices market encompasses a range of medical products designed to assist individuals with limited hand function or strength in performing daily activities. These can include specialized utensils, grip aids, and other tools designed to enable people with disabilities or injuries to regain their independence.

In recent years, the global hand-assisted devices market has witnessed a steady increase due to several factors, such as an aging population, rising disability rates, and technological advancements.

Hand-Assisted Devices Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Apollo Endoscopy

Applied Medical

B.Braun/Aesculap

Bayer

Blue Endo

Bovie Medical

C. R. Bard

Cambridge Endo

Cardinal Health

CareFusion

ConMed

Cooper Surgical

Cousin Biotech

Medtronic

ERBE

Global Hand-Assisted Devices By Types:

Endoscope

Electrosurgical Generators

Global Hand-Assisted Devices By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinic

Regions Covered In Hand-Assisted Devices Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

