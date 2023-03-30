Maven Collective Earns Top Global Event Marketing Recognition

Maven Collective Marketing - Top Global Event Marketing Company 2023

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, the renowned B2B SaaS Marketing agency announces recognition as a Top Global Event Marketing Company from Clutch. This accolade from Clutch showcases Maven Collective Marketing's experience and commitment to providing exceptional event marketing services to Microsoft Partners across the globe.

Clutch ((https://clutch.co), a DC-based leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, empowers businesses to make informed decisions for choosing their service providers. To identify leaders in the field, the Clutch team utilizes its comprehensive research methodology coupled with in-depth interviews with clients, industry analysis, and market research.

“To be recognized as a Top Event Marketing Globally by Clutch cements our commitment to excellence in delivering measurable event marketing services, from strategy to planning to event production,” shares Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

Maven Collective Marketing provides businesses worldwide with results-driven event marketing solutions that convert leads. Their team of seasoned event marketing professionals specializes in creating innovative strategies that help clients achieve their marketing goals.

Beyond this recognition of distinction, Maven Collective Marketing has been honored this year as a Top 1000 Global Leader, Top 1000 Global Business Services Leader, and #1 Internet Marketing Company in British Columbia. Additionally, Maven Collective Marketing was named the exclusive Content Marketing Services Partner for MSDynamicsWorld.com.



ABOUT MAVEN COLLECTIVE MARKETING

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. If you are a Microsoft ISV, MSP, SI, CSP, or VAR interested in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure, look no further than the multi-award winning B2B marketing agency specialized in Microsoft Partner Marketing.