China Synthetic Fiber Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years With Profiling Leading Companies

China Synthetic Fiber Market by Fiber Type

Market is analyzed across fiber type and application. By fiber type, the polymer non-woven segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China synthetic fiber market is analyzed across fiber type and application. By fiber type, the polymer non-woven segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The mineral wool segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “China Synthetic Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Polymer Non-woven, and Other) and Application (Apparel, Home Décor, Building & Construction, Automotive, Appliances, and Other): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in use of synthetic fiber in the building & construction sector and surge in the number of automotive key players fuel the growth of the China synthetic fiber market. By fiber type, the polymer non-woven segment held the major share in 2019. By application, the building & construction segment would remain lucrative by 2027.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the china synthetic fiber market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the China synthetic fiber market was pegged at $17.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $26.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Changzhou Tianma Group Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Foshan Rayson Non-Woven Co. Ltd., Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jia He Taizhou Glass Fiber Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co, Ltd., Owens Corning, Rockwool China. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

