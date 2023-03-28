Submit Release
Experience a Tropical Easter Celebration at Noku Maldives 

Experience the ultimate Easter retreat that combines the perfect blend of tropical leisure and exhilarating activities at Noku Maldives.

Noku Maldives offers more than just the typical beach vacation experience. This Easter, the  resort is offering a range of activities designed to keep guests of all ages entertained and  engaged. 

For those who love a good Easter egg hunt, Noku Maldives has you covered. The resort will be  hosting an egg hunt for both adults and children, with prizes for those who are able to find the  most eggs hidden around the island.  

If you’re feeling competitive (safety first), the resort will be hosting a kayak race. Guests can  team up with friends and family members to compete against other teams in a race around the  island. The winning team will receive a special prize. 

In the evening, guests can enjoy a sunset cocktail with live music, followed by a movie night  under the stars. This is the perfect way to wind down after a day full of fun activities. 

So, if you’re looking for a tropical Easter getaway that offers the perfect balance of relaxation and fun, look no further than Noku Maldives. With its beautiful surroundings, luxurious  accommodations, and exciting activities, it’s the perfect place to create unforgettable memories  with your loved ones. 

Visit www.nokuhotels.com/maldives for more information

