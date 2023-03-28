Tourist Arrivals in Maldives Surpass 500,000 So Far This Year!

Statistics publicised by the Tourism Ministry show that Maldives has recorded over 500,000 tourist arrivals so far this year.

The statistics show that Maldives saw a total of 1,675,303 tourist arrivals during last year, of which 409,426 tourists arrived as of 26th March 2022. The number of tourist arrivals this year stands at 500,597. This is a 22.3 percent increase.

Russia accounts for the highest tourist source market to the Maldives this year, with 60,590 arrivals (12.1 percent) from the country as of 26th March. In second place is India with 52,734 arrivals (10.5 percent). United Kingdom takes third place with 45,545 arrivals (9.1 percent).

There are 1,229 tourist facilities currently in operation, which is a total of 60,382 beds. The average stay of tourists in the Maldives is 8.0 days.

Feature photo: Fushifaru Maldives