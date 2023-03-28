8 MILLION AUSTRALIANS HAVE "MET" PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO CHEESE

The "Born to be authentic" campaign promoted by the Consorzio di Tutela has already reached about a third of the entire population

CREMONA, ITALY, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Already more than 8 million Australians have come across Provolone Valpadana PDO in the past 2 years, online, on social media, at some event for real food lovers or sitting at the table of their favorite restaurant.

Two years after its launch, the numbers of "Born to be Authentic, Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe" suggest that about 1 in 3 Australians have been reached by one of the many activities of the project promoted by the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana and supported by the European Union. And those who know Provolone Valpadana PDO will never betray it again, thanks to its unmistakable taste and versatility, enhanced in extraordinary original recipes by the 175 chefs involved in restaurant weeks across the country, with proposals for every season.

Australia continues to keep the weight of the overall export of Provolone Valpadana PDO high - more than 84,000 kilos were exported in 2022 (ISTAT data) - thanks also to the characteristics that make it particularly suitable for fusion cuisine and typically Australian habits such as BBQ. A product with two souls, one more "strong" and one instead decidedly "mild," as this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9JRxI1zYos aimed specifically at the Australian consumer, shows.

In the past few months, the project has particularly visited Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane by participating in B2B trade fairs, with events dedicated to foodies, activities in collaboration with cooking schools, and a lot of promotion, especially online. These are also the geographical areas with the highest levels of consumption.

