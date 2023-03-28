AIM Software Market is estimated to be US$ 117.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% - By PMI

The report "Global AIM Software Market, By Type, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
Application infrastructure and middleware (AIM) software is a family of programs that often sit between an operating system and two or more distributed or independent applications. Its purpose is to streamline the transmission of data and the use of protocols, allowing various, higher-level programs to communicate. This may include the conversion or translation of data from one format to another or provide a consolidating or integrating service. In larger enterprises, AIM software is particularly important for providing interoperability between mainframe applications and client/server-side applications, as well as facilitating cross-platform communication. Overall, the AIM software market currently generates global annual revenues of 28.44 billion U.S. dollars.
Key Highlights:
• Two of the largest companies in this segment are IBM and Oracle. Of IBM's annual revenue, which amounts to some 79 billion U.S. dollars, approximately 7.7 percent stems from the sale and support of application infrastructure and middleware software. The proportion of Oracle's annual revenue that comes from AIM software is similar, sitting at about 8.3 percent of the company's turnover.
Analyst View:
The rising reception of distributed computing administrations across enterprises is one of the key elements driving the development of the market. Point arrangements are sent in associations to change over existing and complex applications into Programming as-a-Administration (SaaS) arrangements. Besides, the far reaching use of the Web of Things (IoT)- empowered gadgets is giving a push to the market development. It supports relocating and modifying strategic client driven applications and resources with further developed joining and coordination. Point likewise offers improved endeavor versatility, information security and the executives of distant gadgets and data sets, which is additionally adding to the development of the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global AIM Software Market, By Type (Managed and Professional), By Application (BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, and Retail & Consumer), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Global Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software Market accounted for US$ 47.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to be US$ 117.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The Global Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software Market is segmented based on Type, Application and region.
• Based on Type, Global Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software Market is segmented into Managed and Professional.
• Based on Application, Global Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software Market is segmented into BFSI, IT, Media & Entertainment, and Retail & Consumer.
• By Region, the Global Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Growth factors of AIM Software Market:
Some of the growth factors contributing to the AIM software market include:
1. Increasing demand for efficient and effective asset and investment management solutions: As financial markets become more complex, there is a growing need for advanced technology solutions that can provide greater visibility and control over investment portfolios. AIM software helps firms manage their assets more efficiently, resulting in higher returns and lower risk.
2. Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions provide greater scalability and flexibility, enabling firms to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. The adoption of cloud-based AIM software is expected to continue to grow as more firms seek to leverage the benefits of cloud computing.
3. Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI and machine learning technologies are being increasingly integrated into AIM software solutions to provide more advanced analytics and predictive modeling capabilities. This helps firms make better investment decisions and improve portfolio performance.
4. Increasing regulatory compliance requirements: The financial industry is subject to strict regulatory requirements, and AIM software can help firms comply with these regulations by providing greater transparency and reporting capabilities. As regulations become more stringent, the demand for AIM software solutions is likely to increase.
5. Consolidation in the industry: The AIM software market is highly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized players. However, the industry is undergoing consolidation, with larger players acquiring smaller firms to expand their offerings and customer base. This consolidation is expected to continue, driving growth in the market.
Top Key players operating in the AIM Software Market:
• IBM
• Oracle Corporation
• TIBCO Software, Inc.
• SAP SE
• Microsoft Corporation
• Software AG
• Red Hat India Pvt. Ltd.
• Fujitsu Corp.
• Cisco Systems, Inc
• Salesforce.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report
Key questions of AIM Software Market:
Here are some key questions that can be asked about the AIM Market:
1. What is the current size of the AIM software market, and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?
2. What are the key trends driving the growth of the AIM software market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?
3. What are the main types of AIM software solutions available, and how do they differ in terms of functionality and features?
4. What are the key factors that firms should consider when selecting an AIM software solution, and how can they ensure that it meets their specific needs?
5. Who are the leading players in the AIM software market, and what are their strengths and weaknesses?
6. How is the adoption of AIM software solutions varying across different regions and sectors of the financial industry?
7. What are the key challenges that firms face when implementing and using AIM software, and how can these be addressed?
8. What are the key regulatory requirements that firms need to comply with when using AIM software, and how can software solutions help with compliance?
