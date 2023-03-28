Media Planning Software Market is estimated to be US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% - By PMI

Media planning software is used by enterprise level brands running multiple marketing campaigns, which include both online and offline channels. Increasing penetration of mobile phone over all the globe along with internet services is supporting the brands and key players to promote their services and products through digital media.Media Planning Software helps to aggregate all the channel on single platform, which helps to work smarter and more efficiently. Companies are adopting this software to attract target audiences by presenting product or service in an attractive fashion. Further the data provide by the media planning software can also help to derive analysis of consumers, which could help the company to build a proper strategy.
Key Highlights:
• On March 2023, US Software Company Adobe has divided its global media planning and buying duties between Media and WPP’s Wavemaker. As Wavemaker has captured billings of $250 million in the Americas and further $100m in global customer engagement and retention responsibilities for three Adobe business lines.
• Zoho Social, Buffer, Hootsuite, SocialPilot, and Sprout Social were listed has top social media management software by Forbes in 2023.
Analyst View:
Digital media marketing campaign are now crucial component of any marketing strategy. Posting to several accounts multiple times a day, is time consuming and quite unorganized, therefore there is being a requirement for smart media planning software to automate and schedule the posts. Increasing importance of digital marketing in every sector to reach the customers is expected to foster the media planning software market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Media Planning Software Market, By Type (Web-based and Cloud-based and On-premises), By Application (SMBs and Large Business), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Global Media Planning Software Market accounted for US$ 645.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$1,601.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The Global Media Planning Software Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.
• Based on Type, Global Media Planning Software Market is segmented into Web-based and Cloud-based and On-premises.
• Based on Application, Global Media Planning Software Market is segmented into SMBs and Large Business.
• By Region, the Global Media Planning Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key benefits of Media Planning Software Market:
Media planning software is an essential tool for marketing and advertising professionals, as it provides them with the necessary tools to create and execute effective media plans. Some of the key benefits of media planning software include:
⋆ Efficient media planning: Media planning software enables marketers to efficiently plan their media campaigns by providing them with real-time data on media consumption trends, audience behavior, and market insights. This allows them to create effective campaigns that reach the right audience at the right time, maximizing their ROI.
⋆ Improved collaboration: Media planning software allows for seamless collaboration between teams, enabling marketers to work together to create media plans that align with their overall marketing objectives. This can lead to more effective campaigns, as different team members can bring their unique perspectives and skills to the table.
⋆ Data-driven insights: Media planning software provides marketers with real-time data on the performance of their campaigns, allowing them to make data-driven decisions about where to allocate their budget and which channels to prioritize. This can help them optimize their campaigns and improve their ROI over time.
⋆ Streamlined workflow: Media planning software automates many of the manual tasks associated with media planning, such as research, data analysis, and reporting. This can save marketers time and effort, allowing them to focus on more strategic aspects of their campaigns.
⋆ Competitive advantage: By using media planning software, marketers can gain a competitive advantage over their competitors by creating more effective campaigns that reach their target audience more efficiently. This can help them increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales, ultimately boosting their bottom line.
Here are some of the key market dynamics affecting the media planning software market:
1. Increasing demand for digital advertising: As more and more consumers shift their attention to digital channels, the demand for digital advertising has increased. This has led to a growing need for media planning software that can help marketers efficiently plan and execute digital campaigns.
2. Growing importance of data-driven marketing: With the rise of big data and analytics, data-driven marketing has become increasingly important. Media planning software that can provide real-time data and analytics is in high demand, as it enables marketers to make more informed decisions about their campaigns.
3. Competition among vendors: The media planning software market is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share. This competition can lead to innovation and new features as vendors seek to differentiate themselves from their competitors.
4. Technological advancements: The media planning software market is constantly evolving, with new technological advancements emerging on a regular basis. This includes developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, which are being used to enhance the functionality of media planning software.
5. Regulatory changes: The media planning software market is subject to a range of regulatory requirements, such as data privacy laws and regulations governing the use of cookies. Changes to these regulations can impact the way media planning software operates, and vendors must stay up to date with the latest requirements to remain compliant.
Overall, the media planning software market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market that is subject to a range of forces and factors.
Top Key players operating in the Media Planning Software Market:
• ComScore, Inc.
• SAP SE
• Centro, Inc.
• Strata Company
• SQAD LLC
• Telmar Information Services Corp
• BluHorn LLC
• NextMark, Inc.
• Mediatool Holding Ag
• Metallhandel GmbH
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key questions of Media Planning Software Market:
1. What features are essential in media planning software?
2. What is the pricing model for media planning software?
3. What integrations are available?
4. What is the reputation of different vendors?
