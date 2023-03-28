Logistics Automation Market in India 2023 | Industry Analysis by Component, Function, Vertical and Region

India Logistics Automation Market Trends 2023-2028

The growing need for faster and more efficient delivery of goods and services represents one of the major factors driving the market growth.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India logistics automation market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2023-2028, according to a new report by IMARC Group. Logistics automation is a cutting-edge approach that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of logistics operations through the integration of automated machinery, software, and control systems. It involves the implementation of predefined pathways for various stages of the logistics process, including packaging, production, warehousing, security, and material handling. It significantly reduces manual data entry errors and enhances customer service by streamlining the logistics process. It enables businesses to reduce the workforce required for processing tasks, such as weighing, sorting, barcoding, picking, counting, and packing. It also contributes to enhanced safety and security measures. As a result, logistics automation is widely used across various industry verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, e-commerce, and chemicals.

India Logistics Automation Market Trends:

The e-commerce sector in India is experiencing significant growth, which has led to a surge in the adoption of logistics automation across warehouse and storage facilities. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of logistics automation in streamlining the supply chain, reducing overhead costs and time, and minimizing manual errors is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of logistics and warehousing companies in the country has facilitated the demand for automated solutions to improve operational speed and efficiency, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the integration of automated logistics with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, global positioning systems (GPS), and real-time tracking, is positively supporting the market growth.

India Logistics Automation Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the logistics automation market in India has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

• ABB India Ltd. (ABB Ltd.)

• Beumer India Pvt Ltd. (Beumer Group)

• Daifuku Co. Ltd

• Falcon Autotech Private Limited

• Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

• Hinditron Group of Companies

• Inspirage, Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

• Muratec Machinery Ltd.

• SSI Schaefer AG. (Fritz Schäfer GmbH)

• TCI Express Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Hardware Integrated System

• Services

Breakup by Function:

• Warehouse and Storage Management

• Transportation Management

Breakup by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

• Retail and eCommerce

• 3PL

• Aerospace and Defense

• Oil, Gas, and Energy

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• East India

• South India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

