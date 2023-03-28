Upgaming forms a new partnership with Lambda Gaming
Upgaming Leading iGaming solutions provider partners with Lambda Gaming, further upscaling their award-winning game aggregations software.
Together, we aim to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide and set new standards in the gaming industry.”ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgaming, a leading iGaming solutions provider, and Lambda Gaming, a renowned game developer, have recently signed a partnership deal that will help the companies to grow their presence in the iGaming industry. The new partnership will see Upgaming incorporate Lambda Gaming’s unique, immersive gaming content into its award-winning aggregation system, making Lambda’s games accessible on over 120 iGaming platforms and massively increasing their exposure to a wider audience.
— Giorgi Davlianidze, Head of Business Development at Upgaming
Giorgi Davlianidze, Head of Business Development at Upgaming
We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lambda Gaming. Their expertise in game development combined with our exceptional iGaming solutions and products is a recipe for success. Together, we aim to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide and set new standards in the gaming industry.
Giorgi Lominadze, CEO at Lambda Gaming
This partnership with Upgaming serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming industry. By leveraging our unique and immersive game offerings, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to our players. Our partnership with Upgaming is a step towards challenging the ordinary and exceeding expectations in the gaming industry.
"The partnership between Upgaming and Lambda Gaming is a significant move for both companies and also for the entire iGaming industry. Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering various services to operators including game aggregation software, platform, White label & turnkey solutions as well as api integration tools. With Lambda Gaming’s unique and innovative games, Upgaming can enhance its aggregation system, providing to its customers a wider range of high-quality games."
On the other hand, Lambda Gaming is a renowned game developer that has a wealth of expertise and experience in game development, consistently creating exclusive and innovative content for the industry. Their commitment to challenging the ordinary and delivering unmatched gaming experiences to players has earned them a reputation as one of the top game developers in the industry. By partnering with Upgaming, Lambda Gaming can massively increase its exposure and reach a wider audience, establishing itself as a key player in the online gaming industry. With this partnership, Upgaming can offer Lambda’s unique games to their customers, further expanding their range of high-quality games and setting new standards in the industry.
This partnership is a clear indication that both companies are committed to growth and striving for continuous improvement. As the iGaming industry continues to expand and evolve, partnerships like these will play a crucial role in delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players around the world.
