Real Estate Market is estimated to be US$ 6270.53 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2% - BY PMI

Real Estate Market, By Type - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Real Estate Market accounted for US$ 2768.43 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6270.53 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2%.”
The real estate market is a sector of the economy that involves the buying, selling, and renting of properties such as homes, apartments, commercial buildings, and land. The market is influenced by various factors including economic conditions, interest rates, demographics, and government policies. The real estate market can experience fluctuations in prices and demand, with periods of growth and decline. During times of growth, property values increase, and there is a high demand for properties. Conversely, during times of decline, property values decrease, and there is a low demand for properties.
Real estate is an important investment asset for individuals, businesses, and institutions. The real estate market provides opportunities for investors to generate rental income, capital gains, and portfolio diversification. The real estate industry involves various professionals, including real estate agents, brokers, appraisers, and property managers, who assist buyers and sellers in navigating the market.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 2768.43 million
CAGR – 8.2%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
Key Highlights:
• On January 20, 2020 Stuart McCann to Join CBRE as Head of International Capital, Pacific and Southeast Asia.
• On July 11, 2019 New World Development Company China Land Limited is committed to developing the Greater Bay Area with a forward-looking business strategy and continued venture operations in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Real Estate market accounted for US$ 4,551 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 1.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, and region.
• By type, the rental activities market accounts for the largest share in the global real estate market as well as Commercial real estate business had grown exponentially in the last decade owing to increased number of key players entering the regional market as well.
• By region, in North America accounts highest revenue share to the global real estate market due to the population lives in urban areas and this figure is set to increase during forecast period owing to the migration into cities which turn into megacities with bustling urban amenities and lifestyle.
The prominent player operating in the global Real Estate market includes CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., New World Development Company Limited, Colliers International, New mark Grubb Knight Frank, Camden Property Trust, Deutsche Wohnen AG, Marcus and Millichap, HFF Inc., Real Estate Maximums, LLC.
For companies and organizations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Economic conditions: Strong economic conditions, such as low unemployment rates and high GDP growth, can lead to increased demand for properties as people have more disposable income and feel more confident about their financial situation.
• Interest rates: Low interest rates can make it more affordable for people to borrow money to purchase properties, leading to increased demand and rising property values.
• Demographics: Changes in demographics, such as population growth, aging baby boomers, and younger generations entering the housing market, can impact demand for different types of properties and locations.
• Government policies: Government policies such as tax incentives, zoning laws, and interest rate regulations can influence the real estate market.
• Supply and demand: The supply and demand of properties in a particular area can impact property values and rental prices.
Restrains:
• Economic downturns: Economic downturns can lead to decreased demand for properties and declining property values.
• Interest rates: High interest rates can make it more expensive for people to borrow money to purchase properties, leading to decreased demand and falling property values.
• Market saturation: When there is an oversupply of properties in a particular area, it can lead to decreased demand and declining property values.
• Government policies: Changes in government policies, such as increased regulations or taxes on property ownership, can negatively impact the real estate market.
• Natural disasters: Natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires can damage properties and decrease demand for properties in affected areas.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. Stay informed: A report on the real estate market can help keep individuals and businesses informed about trends, developments, and changes in the market. This information can be useful for making informed decisions about buying, selling, or investing in properties.
2. Identify opportunities: A report on the real estate market can help identify opportunities for investment, such as emerging markets, undervalued properties, or properties with high potential for rental income.
3. Mitigate risk: Understanding the drivers and restraints of the real estate market can help individuals and businesses mitigate risks associated with investing in the market.
4. Benchmark performance: A report on the real estate market can provide insights into the performance of different segments of the market, allowing individuals and businesses to benchmark their performance against industry standards.
5. Strategic planning: A report on the real estate market can provide information that can be used in strategic planning, such as identifying target markets, developing marketing strategies, and forecasting market trends.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
• Real Estate Activities Management Software Market - By Type (Cloud Based, and Web Based), By Application (Large Enterprises, and SMEs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
• Real Estate Tokenization Market - By Type (Commercial Real Estate Tokenization, Residential Real Estate Tokenization, Single Real Estate Tokenization and Trophy Real Estate Tokenization), By Component (Services and Solutions), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Application (Payment Security, User Authentication and Compliance Management) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
