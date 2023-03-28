Thermoelectric Generators Market is estimated to be US$ 2.3 billion by 2032 – By PMI

Thermoelectric Generators (TEG) also known as Seebeck Generator is a solid state device which converts heat flux into electrical energy by Seebeck effect. Nuclear fueled generators, fossil fuel generators, and solar source generators are different types of Thermoelectric Generators based on its device size, power ability, kind of heat source & heat sink and application purpose.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2023, Global Power Technologies launched new natural gas-powered “Sentinel” Thermoelectric Generator with ultra-reliable power source for low power applications. New launched Sentinel offers low operating cost with less risk for safety and more frequent data polling for remote monitoring and simple to install.
• In July 2021, Laird Thermal System launched OptoTECTM OTX/HTX series of miniature Thermoelectric Coolers for high-temperature Optoelectronics. Newly launched thermoelectric product offers 10% boost in cooling capacity with higher efficiency than standard thermoelectric coolers.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Thermoelectric Generators market is rising awareness for Clean Power Sources. Various advantages such as its high scalability, eco-friendly, lower production cost and ability to recycle wasted heated energy has facilitated target market growth. Further, rapid growth in urbanization to excessive use of fossil fuels and electricity, and increasing demand from remote areas of developing countries is anticipated to increase demand for Thermoelectric Generators market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Source (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, and Co-Generation), By Temperature (Low (<80°C), Medium(80°- 500°C), and High(> 500°C)), By Wattage (Low (<10 W), Medium (10-1kW), and High Power (> 1kW)), By Material (Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Others), By Component (Heat Source, Thermoelectric Module, Cold Side, and Electric Load), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Consumer and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Thermoelectric Generators Market accounted for US$ 0.76 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.9%. The Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented based on Source, Temperature, Wattage, Material, Component, End User, and Region.
• Based on Source, Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, and Co-Generation.
• Based on Temperature, Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into Low (<80°C), Medium (80°- 500°C), and High (> 500°C).
• Based on Wattage, Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into Low (<10 W), Medium (10-1kW), and High Power (> 1kW).
• Based on Material, Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Others.
• Based on Component, Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into Heat Source, Thermoelectric Module, Cold Side, and Electric Load.
• Based on End User, Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Consumer and Others.
• By Region, the Thermoelectric Generators Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key benefits of Thermoelectric Generators Market:
There are several key benefits of thermoelectric generators (TEGs) that are driving their adoption in various industries. Here are some of the key benefits:
1. Reliable and maintenance-free: TEGs have no moving parts, which means they require little maintenance and have a long lifespan. This makes them ideal for use in remote locations where maintenance and repairs are difficult.
2. Energy-efficient: TEGs are highly energy-efficient, as they can convert heat directly into electricity without the need for any additional fuels. This makes them a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy source.
3. Compact and portable: TEGs are relatively small and lightweight, which makes them ideal for use in portable devices such as sensors, data loggers, and remote monitoring systems.
4. Wide temperature range: TEGs can operate over a wide temperature range, making them suitable for use in a variety of applications.
5. Cost-effective: While TEGs can be expensive to produce initially, they offer a low cost of ownership over their lifetime due to their low maintenance requirements.
6. Versatile: TEGs can be used in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications, making them a versatile energy source.
Overall, the benefits of TEGs make them a promising technology for the future, as they offer a sustainable and reliable source of energy in a variety of applications.
Top Key players operating in the Thermoelectric Generators Market:
✤ Thermo Electric Company, Inc.
✤ Alphabet Energy
✤ Gentherm
✤ Evident Thermoelectrics
✤ II-VI Marlow, Inc.
✤ Green TEG AG
✤ Romny Scientific, Inc.
✤ Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.
✤ Ferrotec Corporation
✤ Laird Technologies, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Reason to Purchase Thermoelectric Generators Market:
If you are considering purchasing thermoelectric generators (TEGs), here are some key reasons to consider:
⋆ Energy Efficiency: TEGs are highly energy-efficient, as they can convert waste heat directly into electricity, making them a sustainable and environmentally friendly source of energy.
⋆ Reliability and Maintenance-Free: TEGs have no moving parts, which means they require little maintenance and have a long lifespan, making them a reliable source of energy in remote and inaccessible areas.
⋆ Wide Range of Applications: TEGs can be used in a variety of applications, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial, making them a versatile source of energy.
⋆ Cost-Effective: While TEGs can be expensive to produce initially, they offer a low cost of ownership over their lifetime due to their low maintenance requirements.
⋆ Growing Market: The TEG market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for portable and reliable power sources.
Overall, if you are looking for a sustainable, reliable, and versatile source of energy, TEGs could be a good investment for your business or project.
