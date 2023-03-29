Liqueur Market worth US$ 137.8 Billion 2020 with a CAGR of 3.7 % - BY PMI

The report “Liqueur Market, By Type, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Liqueur Market accounted for US$ 99.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 137.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7%.
The liqueur market refers to the industry involved in the production and sale of alcoholic beverages that are sweetened and flavored, typically with fruits, herbs, or spices. Liqueurs often have a lower alcohol content than spirits and are commonly consumed as an after-dinner digestif or used as a cocktail ingredient. The market for liqueurs is driven by changing consumer tastes and preferences, as well as increasing demand for premium and craft spirits. Major players in the industry include large multinational companies as well as smaller, artisanal producers. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing popularity of craft cocktails and the growing interest in premium and luxury spirits.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 99.2 billion
CAGR – 3.7%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
• In July 2018, for instance, Bacardi Limited had launched new Bosford Rose Premium Gin and Strawberry Liqueur to the US.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Liqueur market accounted for US$ 99.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and region.
• By type, the fruit flavored segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its ability to serve the changing consumer preference with its different fruit types.
• By packaging, the glass segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its premium image among the consumers.
• By distribution channel, the supermarkets segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its increase in demand for off premises consumption to promote campaigns.
• By region, North America liqueur market accounted for major revenue share of the global liqueur market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well-established liqueurs brands in the countries in the region. Social acceptance for consumption of alcohol and presence of prominent players operating, particularly in countries are some major factors expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.
The prominent player operating in the global liqueur market includes Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo Plc, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A, Lucas Bols B.V., Mast-Jägermeister SE, Pernod Ricard SA, and Remy Cointreau SA.
For companies and organizations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Evolving consumer tastes and preferences: As customers continue to explore and experiment with new and varied flavours, there is a rising desire for distinctive and novel liqueurs. This is influencing the market's development of new goods and flavours.
• Growing interest in craft and premium spirits: Customers are becoming more interested in premium, handcrafted goods like liqueurs. Small-batch and artisan liqueurs, which are frequently positioned as premium or luxury goods, have emerged as a result of this.
• Expansion of the cocktail culture: The popularity of cocktails has been expanding in recent years, with many customers seeking out new and fascinating beverages to try. Liqueurs are widely utilised as major ingredients in cocktails, and this trend is boosting the demand for liqueurs in the market.
Restrains:
• Health concerns: Many customers are concerned about the potential health repercussions of excessive alcohol use. This could prevent the market for liqueurs from expanding as much overall since some customers might decide to drink less or not at all.
• Stringent regulations: In many nations, there are stringent laws governing the creation and distribution of alcoholic drinks. These rules could restrict the supply or distribution of particular liqueur varieties, which could have an effect on the market's general expansion.
• Economic factors: Economic factors, such as changes in consumer spending habits, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and economic downturns, frequently affect the liqueur market. Several elements may affect the market's expansion and the overall demand for liqueurs.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. Market insights: The report provides valuable insights into the current state of the liqueur market, including trends, market size, and growth potential. This can help businesses and investors make informed decisions about investments and market strategies.
2. Competitive analysis: The report includes a competitive landscape analysis, which can help businesses understand their position in the market and identify potential opportunities and threats.
3. Product analysis: The report may include a detailed analysis of different types of liqueurs, including their flavors, ingredients, and production processes. This can help businesses understand the unique characteristics of different products and identify potential areas for innovation or improvement.
4. Industry expertise: The report is typically prepared by industry experts with in-depth knowledge of the liqueur market. This can provide valuable insights and perspectives that may not be available elsewhere.
5. Forecasting: The report may include forecasts for future market trends and growth, which can be useful in developing long-term business strategies.
6. Data and statistics: The report may include a range of data and statistics on the liqueur market, which can be used to inform business decisions and support market research.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
Other Trending Reports:
• Craft Spirit Market - By Product (Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, Rum, Brandy, Liqueur), By Distiller Size (Large, Medium, Small), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
• Distilled Spirits Market - By Product Type (Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Brandy and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Drug stores, and Online stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860-531-2574
email us here