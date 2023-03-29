Food Fiber Market is estimated to be 17.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% - BY PMI

The report “Food Fiber Market, By Type, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Food Fiber Market is estimated to be US$ 17.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%.
The food fiber market refers to the industry involved in producing and selling dietary fiber as an ingredient for food products. Dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods that is not digested by the human body but provides important health benefits, such as aiding digestion and lowering cholesterol levels. The market for food fiber is driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy and natural food products, as well as growing awareness of the health benefits of dietary fiber. Major players in the industry include ingredient suppliers, food manufacturers, and food retailers. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to increasing consumer interest in healthy eating and the expansion of the functional food industry.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 5.7 billion
CAGR – 10.8%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 – 2030
Key Highlights:
• In August 2018, Roquette Frères SA launches NUTRIOSE soluble PEA fiber in the United States in response to the increasing demand for plant-based food ingredients
• In April 2017, Ingredion developed Novelose dietary fiber. It is a low-cost in use dietary fiber used for fiber fortification and calorie reduction in baked goods, noodles, pastas, and extruded products
• In January 2018, the San Diego-based manufacturer of light ice cream and non-dairy desserts, Arctic Zero rolled out its prebiotic fiber containing ice cream range, primarily sourced from chicory root and sugarcane
Analyst View:
Market Growth Drivers
• Fibers Fortification and Supplementation
• Evolving Dietary Patterns and Supporting Scientific Findings
Opportunities and Trends
• Prebiotics as Functional Ingredients of Future
• Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain chemical, thermal, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
• By type, soluble fibers are expected to be dominating the target market in terms of revenue, Insulin segment has comparatively higher share as compared to other segments, except for soluble corn fiber
• By application, the target market is classified into dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood, bakery and confectionery, beverages, and RTE products. Bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the target market
• By region, Europe is the fastest growing region. Health benefits associated with fibers and increasing awareness regarding the consumption of food fibers are main factors supporting the growth of the target market in the region. This has led to the growing transition from consuming traditional foods to high fiber foods
The prominent player operating in the global food fiber market includes Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Roquette Frères SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Südzucker AG, Grain Processing Corporation, and Nexira Sas.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing health consciousness among consumers: Consumers are looking for food items that provide health advantages, such as dietary fibre, as knowledge of the value of a healthy diet grows. As a result, the market for food fibre is being driven by consumer demand for foods high in fibre.
• Increasing demand for natural and organic food products: The use of synthetic and artificial components in food items is causing consumers growing worry. This has led to an increasing demand for natural and organic food items, which generally include high quantities of dietary fibre.
• Government initiatives promoting healthy eating: In order to tackle the rising issue of obesity and related health problems, several governments all over the world are pushing healthy eating. This is influencing the creation of dietary fiber-rich, healthier food items.
Restrains:
• Limited availability of raw materials: Several dietary fibre sources, including fruits, vegetables, and grains, are prone to seasonal variations and might not be accessible all year round. This may reduce the supply and drive up the price of foods high in fibre.
• Lack of consumer awareness: Despite increased knowledge about the health advantages of dietary fiber, many consumers are still not familiar with the notion and may not actively seek out fiber-rich food choices. This can limit the market potential for food fibre products.
• Challenges in formulation: Due to its potential to change the product's texture, flavour, and shelf life, dietary fibre can be difficult to include into food items. This may reduce the variety of foods that may be produced with high dietary fibre content and raise manufacturing costs.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
There are several key reasons why one might consider purchasing a report on the food fiber market. These include:
1. Market insights: The food fibre market is thoroughly covered in the study, including with current trends, market size and growth, and major players. This can assist companies and investors in making wise judgements regarding their investments and marketing plans.
2. Competitive analysis: With the competitive landscape research in the study, organisations may better understand their place in the industry and spot emerging opportunities and risks.
3. Industry expertise: Usually, industry professionals with in-depth understanding of the food fibre market produce the study. This may offer priceless perceptions and insights that aren't available elsewhere.
4. Forecasting: Forecasts for future market trends and growth may be included in the report; these predictions can help with the creation of long-term business plans.
5. Data and statistics: A variety of information and figures on the food fibre market may be included in the report, which can be used to support market research and guide business decisions.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
