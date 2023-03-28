India Retort Pouches Market Share, Size, Manufacturers, Growth Projection, Sales Estimation and Forecast 2023-2028

India Retort Pouches Market Report Analysis by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the India retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "India Retort Pouches Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The India retort pouches market size reached US$ 32.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2022

• Historical period: 2017-2022

• Forecast period: 2023-2028

India Retort Pouches Market Outlook:

Retort pouches are a type of flexible packaging material that is used to store and preserve a variety of food and beverage products. They are made of multiple layers of plastic and metal foil that are heat-sealed to create a durable, airtight pouch. Retort pouches are designed to withstand the high temperatures and pressures of the retort sterilization process, which is used to kill bacteria and other microorganisms and extend the shelf life of the products. They are widely used in the packaging of ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, soups, sauces, and other edible products that require long-term storage without refrigeration. Retort pouches are lightweight, easy to transport, and offer convenience to consumers who prefer quick and easy meal solutions.

India Retort Pouches Market Demand, Trends and Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for packaged food products represents a significant factor driving the market growth across India. In addition to this, retort pouches are an ideal packaging solution for these products as they provide a lightweight, easy-to-use, and cost-effective packaging option, thus driving the market growth. In line with this, changing consumer preferences toward convenient and ready-to-eat meals, and the need for a longer shelf life of food products are contributing to the growth of the market. The government's initiatives to promote food processing industries and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in the food packaging industry are further driving the growth of the market in India. Apart from this, the increasing number of working professionals, rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are also contributing to the demand for retort pouches in India.

India Retort Pouches Market Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Stand-Up Pouches

• Spouted Pouches

• Zipper Pouches

• Pillow Pack

• 3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Capacity:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Breakup by Closure Type:

• With Cap

• Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polypropylene

• Aluminum Foil

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverage

• Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

