NIX Becomes HIMSS Gold Corporate Member

NIX is proud to announce that the company has joined the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) as a Gold Corporate Member.
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information and technology. This partnership will help NIX further our mission of bringing innovative technology solutions to the healthtech industry.
HIMSS corporate members have access to key insights, best practices, and education to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and efficient. With this partnership, NIX United can now leverage HIMSS’s extensive network and resources in order to develop better solutions for healthcare providers.
“Becoming a Gold Corporate Member allows us to share our expertise in digital healthcare solutions with the HIMSS community, and helps us stay at the forefront of innovation. With our deep knowledge of the healthcare sector and HIMSS’s commitment to advancing healthcare through information and technology, we can create powerful solutions to improve patient outcomes,” said Natalie Tkachenko, Healthcare Software Engineering Advisor at NIX.
About HIMSS
HIMSS leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes through thought leadership, education, events, market research, and media services around the world. Founded in 1961, HIMSS encompasses more than 64,000 individuals, of which more than two-thirds work for healthcare providers, governmental, and not-for-profit organizations across the globe, plus over 640 corporations and 450 not-for-profit partner organizations who share this mission. HIMSS, headquartered in Chicago, serves the global health IT community with additional offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information on HIMSS, visit himss.org.
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United - Software Development Services
+49 160 96245383
email us here