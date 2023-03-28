Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market Size Will be Reach USD 25.84 Billion With CAGR of 11.5%, in 2032

Reports And Data

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market Size – USD 9.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.5%, Growing demand for personalized medication and targeted therapy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the market's revenue is primarily being driven by developments in the field of liquid biopsy and rising cancer incidence.

The global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) market size was USD 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The World Health Organization has stated that cancer is the second most common cause of death globally, and its incidence is increasing worldwide. As a result, there is a growing need for effective diagnostic and treatment options. Detecting circulating tumor cells (CTCs) is of great interest to patients and medical experts alike, as it offers a non-invasive approach to detecting and monitoring cancer.

The liquid biopsy field's revenue growth is being propelled by the progress made in cancer detection methods. This involves analyzing biological fluids, such as blood, to identify specific cancer biomarkers. The utilization of advanced high-throughput screening technology has resulted in the identification of new biomarkers that can aid in the early detection of cancer. Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are an important marker in liquid biopsy and can be used for both early detection of cancer and tracking the progression of the disease.

The demand for personalized medications is contributing to the growth of market revenue. Personalized medicine involves customizing medical treatment according to individual patient characteristics. Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) provide a unique opportunity for developing customized treatments as they can help identify genetic mutations and other characteristics of a particular tumor. This information can be used to create specialized medications that are more effective and cause fewer side effects.

Additionally, the market revenue growth is being fueled by healthcare professionals' increasing acceptance of CTC-based diagnostic testing. These tests have improved cancer detection and monitoring, making them more sensitive and less invasive. CTC-based diagnostic tools are used to evaluate the probability of cancer recurrence, monitor response to therapy, and detect cancer at an earlier stage. The growing adoption of these tests is the primary driver of the market's revenue growth.

The revenue growth of the circulating tumor cells market is being boosted by the development of novel techniques for isolating and analyzing CTCs. These cutting-edge technologies include microfluidics, immunomagnetic separation, and microfabrication, which offer highly efficient and sensitive means of separating and studying CTCs. As a result, the CTC industry is rapidly advancing.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global circulating tumor cells market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Apocell, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd, ANGLE plc, and IsoPlexis Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2021, the segment responsible for producing kits and reagents generated the highest revenue share. These products are highly sought-after in cancer diagnosis and research due to their precision, sensitivity, and specificity. One of the primary applications of these kits and reagents is the identification and analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) present in blood samples. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise globally and precision medicine gains popularity, the market for CTC detection kits and reagents is expected to expand further. The availability of a diverse range of CTC detection reagents and kits designed for different cancer types and applications is also likely to contribute to the growth of this segment's revenue. Additionally, the affordable price and user-friendly nature of the kits and reagents, in comparison to other markets such as instruments and services, are anticipated to boost demand for these items and increase revenue growth in this segment.

• In 2021, the blood segment was the largest revenue generator due to the high demand for blood-based diagnostic tests for detecting infectious and chronic illnesses. Blood specimens are required for most diagnostic tests, including CBC, blood chemistry, and blood culture. As personalized therapy becomes more common, and there is a growing demand for these tests, the market for blood samples is expected to grow. Furthermore, the availability of various blood-based diagnostic tests for a wide range of medical conditions and purposes is anticipated to drive market growth. Overall, the non-invasiveness, high sensitivity, and specificity of blood-based diagnostics make them a valuable tool for detecting and treating diseases.

• The North American market is expected to have the highest revenue share in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the urgent need for early detection. The well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing investments in research and development, and increased public awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis are all contributing to the market's growth in this region. Additionally, the market is expected to expand further with the introduction of innovative cancer treatment methods and the utilization of advanced technologies such as liquid biopsy.

• On June 19, 2019, Menarini Silicon Biosystems unveiled their latest innovation - the DEPArray NxT system. This tool is designed to detect and isolate rare cells, such as CTCs, with exceptional precision and sensitivity. By using the system's advanced capabilities to examine CTCs, researchers and medical professionals can gain deeper insights into the underlying biology of cancer and develop personalized treatment plans for patients.

• In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. purchased Stratos Genomics, a company based in the United States that focuses on creating advanced DNA sequencing technologies. The acquisition was worth approximately USD 17 million and was done to speed up the progress of Roche's Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform. The platform has the potential to enhance the identification and tracking of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) in individuals with cancer.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global circulating tumor cells market on the basis of Technology Outlook, Application Outlook, Product Outlook, Specimen Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods

Immunocapture (Label-based)

Positive Selection

Negative Selection

Size-based Separation (Label-free)

Membrane-based

Microfluidic-based

Density-based Separation (Label-free)

Combined Methods (Label-free)

CTC Direct Detection Methods

SERS

Microscopy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

Risk Assessment

Screening & Monitoring

Research

Cancer Stem Cell & Tumorogenesis Research

Drug/Therapy Development

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Kits & Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes

Devices or Systems

Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Body Fluids

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

