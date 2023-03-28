Salon Chairs Market Set to Beat Out $22.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR

Allied Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Salon Chairs Market by Mechanism (Electric and Hydraulic), by Salon Types (Hybrid Salons, Hair Care Salon, Facial and Skin Care Salon, Others), by Distribution channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global salon chairs industry generated $12.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $22.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14926

Prime determinants of growth

Rising demand for personal and beauty care services from the middle-class segment is likely to increase salon services across the globe. Furthermore, luxurious salon chairs are used in salon shops to provide immense comfort and flexibility to customers. Moreover, an increase in the number of various beauty services and treatments propels the growth of the salon chair market.

According to the insights of CXO, due to rise in number of salon shops, expansions of the salon franchises and advancement in salon chair technology are likely to propel the growth of the salon chairs market. Increased expenditure on hair, nail, facial, and skin care as well as rise in demand for personal and beauty care services are projected to lead to increased demand for salons, which is projected to in turn support the expansion of the salon chairs market throughout the course of the forecast period.

The growing demand for complex skin care treatment among the population especially teenagers and geriatric folks is the major factor propelling the evolution of the facial and skin care salon segment on a global level. Additionally, the busy lifestyle and high demand for personal care among consumers are projected lead to surge the demand of professional personal and beauty care service. Additionally, due to a rapid shift in consumer lifestyles, an increase in disposable income, and a rise in the need for professional cosmetic treatments brought on by early-aging skin issues has surged the demand for personal and beauty care services in emerging nations like India. Thus, dynamic changes in spending pattern and increased per capita income has been boosting the demand for salon shops which increases the demand for salon chairs. The expansion of the salon chairs market is probably being hampered by rise in demand for at-home salon services, increase in popularity for at-home personal and beauty care service providers and surge in investment in such businesses.

Based on mechanism, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global salon chair market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, various features and designs are used in electric salon chairs to enhance the salon experience for the customers. Some of the electric salon chairs are designed with robust bases and comfortable seat cushions. Furthermore, electric salon chairs can be widely used in almost all varieties of salon procedures, hence such factors are increasing the demand in the salon chairs market.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bd0100cdafb3863bd9fd4bb0753266a5

The hybrid salon segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on salon shops, the hybrid salon segment held the highest market share in 2021. The business strategy for hybrid salons combines components from spas, salons, aesthetic clinics, stores, and other establishments. Some manufacturers provide other facilities such as bars and event rooms in addition to cosmetic services. Furthermore, entrepreneurs in the personal and beauty care services sector are opening hybrid salons due to positive feedback from their customers.

The direct sales segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the direct sales segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. Moreover, direct sellers are distributors who deal directly with consumers who are likely to offer customized salon chairs across the globe. Due to the close client contact involved, direct selling frequently helps to build skills in sales, customer service, and marketing. Moreover, manufacturer discounts, large order discounts, more product alternatives, and cost-effectiveness, businesses providing salon services typically favor direct sales channels. As a result, during the projected period, the aforementioned factors are likely to support the market for salon chairs through direct sales.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for salon chair products in the countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The expansion of independent salon chains and the rise in population are significant drivers of the salon chairs industry in this area. An increase in salon shops and rising spending on personal and beauty care services are specifically driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific salon chairs market. The demand for salons is also predicted to expand due to the growth of salon shop chains, an increase in the urban population, and a concentration of people in large cities, all of which would significantly increase the demand for salon chairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14926

Leading Market Players: -

HBA Salon Equipment Pty Ltd.

Salon Ambience

DIR Group

Foshan Yoocell Furniture Co. Ltd.

Collions Manufacturing Co.

SSIZ International Pvt. Ltd.

Maletti S.p.A.

GAMMA & BROSS S.p.A.

Pietranera S.r.l.

Takara Belmont Corporation

Keller International, LLC

LCL Beauty Inc.

Buy-Rite Salon & Spa Equipment

Marc Salon & Beauty Equipments Private Limited

EarthLite, LLC