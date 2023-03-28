Expression Vectors Market Set to Surge Past US$ 584.37 Million by 2030 – Growth Plus Reports

There were 2,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,371 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global expression vectors market is estimated to be worth US$ 584.37 million by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 6.35%. The study provides insights into the key strategies, factors, prospects, competition, industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.
Key Takeaways:
Expression Vectors Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 335.78 million
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 584.37 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.35% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Segments covered
|types, applications, end-use, and region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The increasing demand for protein-based therapeutics is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the expression vectors market. Furthermore, the growth in the prevalence of lifestyle, hereditary, and infectious diseases is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, growing R&D activity and rising protein therapy investments will boost market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global expression vectors market from four perspectives: Types, Applications, End-User, and Region.
Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the expression vectors market is segmented into mammalian expression vectors, bacterial expression vectors, yeast expression vectors, and insect expression vectors. The bacterial expression vectors segment accounts for the largest revenue share because of its easy process, low cost, high expression yield, and comprehensive system understanding.
Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the expression vectors market is segmented into industrial applications, therapeutics applications, and research applications. The therapeutics application segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of increasing cancer prevalence and therapeutic formulations based on recombinant technology for treating metabolic diseases.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the expression vectors market is segmented into academic research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research applications. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominates the market because of the advances in recombinant DNA technology for the production of novel drugs and pharmaceutical proteins.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global expression vectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global expression vectors market with the largest revenue share. Rising government and private sector investment in synthetic biology research, the region's superior healthcare system, the strong need for novel and effective treatment drugs, and the presence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
The following companies are important players in the global expression vectors market:
There is moderate competition in the expression vectors market. To introduce novel drugs and products, market leaders emphasize on research and development. Market leaders often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
