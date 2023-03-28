Global Endoscopes Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 30.3 Billion in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Endoscopes Market Size – USD 13.5 Billion in 2022, CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Growing usage of endoscopic procedures and advancements in endoscopy technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic diseases are becoming more common, and there is a rising need for minimally invasive approaches to manage them. In addition, advances in endoscopy technology and an increase in the number of endoscopic procedures being performed are driving the growth of the market's revenue.

The Global Endoscopes Market size was USD 13.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Endoscopy is a medical procedure that allows doctors to examine and operate on internal organs and tissues using minimally invasive techniques. The demand for endoscopes is on the rise due to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory problems, and digestive issues. The World Health Organization predicts a significant increase in cancer cases and deaths by 2040, highlighting the need for early detection and diagnosis through endoscopic procedures. As a result, the endoscopes market is expected to experience substantial revenue growth.

As minimally invasive procedures offer several advantages, including reduced discomfort, faster recovery, and lower risk of complications, there is an increasing demand for such treatments. Among various medical fields, endoscopic treatments are gaining popularity due to their precision, accuracy, and minimally invasive approach. These treatments are becoming increasingly prevalent in specialties like gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, and gynaecology.

Additionally, the advancements in endoscopic technology, particularly in the areas of high-definition imaging systems, narrow-band imaging, and 3D imaging, have been a significant driver of the market's revenue growth. These enhancements have resulted in better visualization and diagnosis, leading to improved patient outcomes and a rise in demand for endoscopic procedures.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global endoscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Conmed Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, the largest share of revenue is expected to come from the flexible endoscope segment. This is because flexible endoscopes are preferred over other types of endoscopes due to their many advantages. They can easily navigate the twists and turns of the human body, providing more precise and detailed images of internal organs. Additionally, they are less invasive, have a lower risk of complications, and aid in faster recovery. The demand for flexible endoscopes has increased due to technological advancements that have improved their ability to produce high-quality images.

• According to the forecast, the largest revenue share is expected to come from the hospitals segment. This is because hospitals are the primary users of endoscopes, which are essential in performing less invasive procedures and treatments. Endoscopes play a crucial role in reducing the risks of complications, shortening recovery periods, and minimizing healthcare costs. The growing reliance on endoscopic procedures in hospital treatment protocols has resulted in a significant demand for endoscopes.

• During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is projected to generate the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan, which are driving the demand for endoscopic procedures due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population. Additionally, the region is witnessing a lot of unmet medical needs, which is driving the demand for endoscopic treatments like colonoscopy, gastroscopy, and bronchoscopy. China has the largest endoscopes market in the region owing to the growth of hospitals and healthcare institutions. The Chinese government's emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development and increased healthcare spending is expected to drive demand for endoscopes. The rise in medical tourism is also contributing to the demand for endoscopic procedures in the region. Japan, on the other hand, is a leader in endoscopic technology and has a significant demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The Japanese government is promoting endoscopic operations and increasing public awareness about their benefits, further driving demand for endoscopes in the region.

• On November 2, 2020, Olympus Corporation acquired FH ORTHO SAS, a company based in France that specializes in surgical equipment for orthopaedics. The objective behind the acquisition is to expand Olympus' presence globally and enhance its product range in the orthopaedic sector.

• In July 2021, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation acquired Hitachi Healthcare Americas Company, which is a medical imaging technology provider based in the United States. The acquisition was aimed at boosting Fujifilm's healthcare division and enhancing its presence in the endoscopic imaging sector.

• Olympus Corporation launched the EVIS X1 endoscopic system on April 23, 2020, which comes equipped with advanced image processing technology and artificial intelligence capabilities. These features enable the system to provide top-notch image quality and support accurate diagnosis and treatment across different medical settings.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation released the ELUXEO endoscopy system in 2017. This system is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technology that improves visualization and enables the detection of lesions and abnormalities.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global endoscopes market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Flexible

Rigid

Capsule

Robot-assisted Endoscopes

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

