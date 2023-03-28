Global Intravenoiron Drugs Market Size Will be Reach USD 3.14 Billion in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Intravenoiron Drugs Market – USD 1.71 Billion in 2022, CAGR of 7%, Demand for intravenous iron medicines and increasing need for more efficient treatments

The global intravenoiron drugs market size was USD 1.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors influencing the market revenue growth are the growing incidence of anaemia and iron deficiency throughout the world, as well as the rising number of chronic renal disease patients getting dialysis, which results in iron deficiency anaemia.

The global Intravenoiron Drugs Market size was USD 1.71 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The increasing demand for intravenous iron treatments in emerging countries like China and India is a significant factor fueling the market revenue development. Due to the high prevalence of anaemia and iron deficiency in these regions, there is a substantial unmet medical need for intravenous iron treatments. Government initiatives to spread awareness of anaemia and iron deficiency as well as to provide access to affordable intravenous iron treatments are also fueling market development in these countries.

Furthermore, as surgical operations expand internationally, particularly in underdeveloped countries, the need for intravenous iron medications is likely to rise. During surgical operations, patients frequently lose blood, necessitating the administration of intravenous iron medicines to restore the lost iron and prevent anaemia.

Additionally, the market for intravenous iron pharmaceuticals is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years due to various factors, such as advancements in drug delivery techniques, increased research and development investment, and a rising need for treatments for anaemia and iron deficiency. The demand for more effective and convenient treatments, as well as the growing recognition of the benefits of intravenous iron drugs, is also contributing to this growth. Despite potential obstacles such as regulatory limitations and adverse effects, ongoing developments in medication delivery technologies and increased investment in research and development are expected to drive revenue growth in this market over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global intravenoiron drugs market include Vifor Pharma, Akebia Therapeutics, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Rockwell Medical, Pharmacosmos A/S, Galenica Ltd., and Shield Therapeutics.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The Iron Dextran segment is expected to generate the highest revenue over the projected period due to its widespread use in treating anaemia in patients with chronic renal disease or those undergoing dialysis. It is also used to address anaemia caused by gastrointestinal problems. The demand for Iron Dextran is anticipated to increase significantly during the projection period, primarily due to the rising incidence of chronic renal disease, increased awareness of the benefits of intravenous iron medications, and the growing aging population. These factors are expected to contribute to the segment's revenue growth.

• Throughout the forecast period, the chronic renal disease segment is predicted to generate the most revenue. Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA) is treated with intravenous iron medications in individuals with chronic renal disease. IDA is a frequent consequence of chronic renal failure that affects many people, particularly those on dialysis. Iron replacement treatment is an important aspect of these patients' care since it can enhance their quality of life and lessen the need for blood transfusions. Moreover, with the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide, demand for intravenoiron medicines is predicted to expand, propelling sector revenue growth.

• The revenue share of North America is expected to be the highest during the projected period, mainly because of the increasing incidence of IDA in the region and growing awareness among people about the efficacy of intravenous iron medications in treating the disease. Several government and non-government organizations are making concerted efforts to raise awareness about IDA and treatment options, which is likely to drive the growth of the market in this region.

• On October 12, 2021, Vifor Pharma announced the extension of its partnership with Fresenius Medical Care North America to include Venofer® (iron sucrose injection, USP) distribution in the United States.

• On September 14, 2021, Akebia Therapeutics completed a merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, forming a fully integrated biopharmaceutical enterprise that aims to develop and market innovative therapies for individuals with kidney disease. This new entity is now a major player in the field of kidney disease treatment.

• On March 30th, 2021, Shield Therapeutics reported that the European Commission had granted marketing authorization for Accrufer® (ferric maltol), an oral treatment designed for the management of adult iron deficiency.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global intravenoiron drugs market on the basis of Product Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Iron Dextran

Iron Sucrose

Ferric Carboxymaltose

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cancer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Intravenoiron Drugs Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Intravenoiron Drugs industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Intravenoiron Drugs market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.