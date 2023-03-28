Game-Changing Hyperhidrosis Treatment Options You Need to Know

Hyperhidrosis Treatment - Infographics - AMR

A disorder called hyperhidrosis disorder causes excessive sweating can occur in unusual situations, such as in cooler weather, or without any trigger at all.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?

Hyperhidrosis is a condition characterized by excessive sweating that can occur in various parts of the body, such as the palms, soles, underarms, and face. There are several treatment options available for hyperhidrosis, including:

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬: Over-the-counter or prescription-strength antiperspirants that contain aluminum chloride can help reduce sweating. They work by blocking the sweat glands.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Certain medications, such as anticholinergics, can help reduce sweating. However, they may cause side effects such as dry mouth and eyes.

Botox injections: Botox injections can temporarily block the nerves that stimulate the sweat glands, reducing sweating in the treated area. The effects can last for several months.

𝐈𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬: This treatment involves using a device that delivers a low electrical current to the affected area, such as the hands or feet. The current temporarily blocks the sweat glands, reducing sweating.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲: In severe cases, surgery may be an option. Procedures such as sympathectomy involve cutting or blocking the nerves that stimulate the sweat glands.

It's important to talk to your doctor to determine the best treatment option for your specific case of hyperhidrosis.

•CAGR: 5.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 575.3 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The hyperhidrosis treatment market was valued at $575.32 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $950.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

There have been several technological advancements in the hyperhidrosis treatment market in recent years. Here are a few examples:

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Microwave technology has been developed for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis, which is excessive sweating of the underarms. The procedure involves using microwave energy to heat and destroy the sweat glands.

Laser technology: Laser technology has also been used for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis. Laser energy is used to destroy the sweat glands, which can reduce sweating.

𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Ultrasound technology has been developed for the treatment of palmar hyperhidrosis, which is excessive sweating of the palms. The procedure involves using ultrasound energy to destroy the sweat glands.

Iontophoresis devices: Iontophoresis devices have become more advanced and user-friendly. These devices use electrical currents to reduce sweating in the hands and feet.

𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐱 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Several alternatives to Botox injections have been developed for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. These include topical treatments and other injectables that can reduce sweating.

𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• AbbVie Inc.,

• Avanor Healthcare Ltd,

• Brickbell Biotech, Inc,

• Dr August Wolff Gmbh & Co.

• Kg Drugs,

• Eirion Therapeutics, Inc,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Hugel, Inc,

• Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,

• Roivant Sciences Ltd.,

• Theravida, Inc,

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.,

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

