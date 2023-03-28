Hunter Housing Economics and Beekin form strategic partnership

Beekin and the team have impressed us with their data science and innovative solution suite for institutional investors and lenders.”
— Brad Hunter, Founder and CEO of Hunter Housing Economics
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin, an innovative AI platform for rental housing investors and lenders, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Hunter Housing Economics. The collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge solutions to build-to-rent (BTR), single-family rental, and multifamily investors and lenders.
Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin, comments: “As BTR grows rapidly, there is a significant need for better data solutions to inform, report and benchmark. Brad and the team at Hunter Housing Economics have a stellar reputation in building quantitative methods to understand price and risk across market cycles. We are excited to partner with them to drive efficiency in the market, driving investment and improving investment returns.”
Brad Hunter, Founder and CEO of Hunter Housing Economics, commented, “Beekin and the team have impressed us with their data science and innovative solution suite for institutional investors and lenders. As build to rent rapidly evolves, better solutions can help price risk, measure and improve investment returns. This will ultimately help increase rental housing supply which is vital in these times.”
About Hunter Housing Economics
Hunter Housing Economics based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a market research and consulting firm specializing in site-specific feasibility studies. They prepare the most comprehensive and sophisticated market studies for new PUDs, built-for-rent single-family subdivisions, rental apartments (suburban and downtown), mixed-use developments, and more across the country.
Brad Hunter was formerly the Chief Economist and National Director of Consulting for Metrostudy, Managing Director at RCLCO, as well as Chief Economist for HomeAdvisor. He has served as an expert witness on housing market matters, and been a guest lecturer at Harvard University.
Beekin is a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and lenders to rental housing. By leveraging Big Data and advanced machine learning, Beekin patented solutions drive efficiency through better underwriting, better asset management, and higher social impact for investors and lenders to multifamily and single-family real estate.
Beekin believes that better information can build an efficient market. Its solutions have helped create happy homes for thousands of renters nationwide. Beekin works with Top-5 CRE asset managers, NMHC top-5 multifamily property managers, and lenders in the United States.
The Beekin team comprises scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities and former real estate investors from top-5 banks. For more information, please visit beekin.co.
