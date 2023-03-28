Aircraft Seating Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2030

Aircraft Seating Market

Aircraft seats are specially designed to cater to the needs of passengers, and offer functions such as recliner seats and power ports.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft seats are specially designed to cater to the needs of passengers, and offer functions such as recliner seats and power ports. The seats are made up of components that are fire resistant, insulated, durable, lightweight, and strong. Increase in air passengers has created a lucrative opportunities for aircraft seat manufacturers. Presently, passengers are more inclined toward traveling through air transport as compared to road transport to save time. Manufacturers and airlines are picking denser seating configurations, through slim and light-weight seats meanwhile reducing the seat width for more passengers per flight.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type, Component & Material, Seating Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global aircraft seating market was valued at $4.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Numerous developments that are carried out by top manufacturers toward offering comfortable and advanced aircraft seating system, which creates a wider space for growth of the aircraft seating market. For instance, in May 2021, Geven S.p.a. launched the new economy class seat SuperEco. The SuperEco seat was designed for high-density cabin applications. Further, its design offers maximum comfort living in the confined space with a benchmark weight of 7.9 kg. Similarly, in October 2020, Airbus S.A.S. launched OPERA, a new business class seat. The OPERA is designed for single-aisle aircraft and further, the seat features the widest full flatbed, extra-large 20 inches monitor screen, laptop stowage zone, and stable meal table. Such developments supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, component & material, seating type, end user and region. Based on aircraft type, it is classified into civil aircraft, helicopters and Urban Air Mobility (UAM). By component & material, it is divided into cushion & filling material, structure material, upholsteries & seat cover, seat actuators and others. On the basis of seating type, it is categorized into economy class, premium economy class, first class and business class. By end user, it is divided into OEM and MRO. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading Key Players:

Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd

Airbus S.A.S.

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.a.

Jamco Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG

Safran

Swire Pacific Limited

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

The factors such as growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft and increasing aircraft production are expected to drive the global aircraft seating market growth. However, high cost & regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and Increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability hinders the market growth. Further, growth in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform and shifting preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By aircraft type, the UAM segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on components & materials, the seat actuators segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on seating type, the business class segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on end-user, the MRO segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

