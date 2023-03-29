Precipitated Silica Market worth US$ 2.7 Million 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9% by 2022-2032 | BY PMI

Precipitated Silica Market, by End-Use industry (Automobiles, Cosmetics, Electronics, and Agriculture), Region - Forecast to 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Precipitated silica is a white colored free-flowing powder, and insoluble in acid and water. Precipitated silica powder has various crystal structures involving diamond and carbon in the form of graphite. Precipitated silica product having low surface area and enhanced flavor compatibility. The precipitated silica is adapted for use in dentifrices containing cetylpyridinium chloride, which do not attach to the low surface area silica product in a meaningful level and thus remain available for antimicrobial action. Non tire applications of precipitated silica product are such as silicone rubber, footwear soles, and industrial rubber.
The report "Precipitated Silica Market, by End-Use industry (Automobiles, Cosmetics, Electronics, and Agriculture), by Application (Personal Care, Rubber, Food, Fishing Boats, Adhesives and Sealants, and Coating and Inks), and Region - Forecast to 2029"
Precipitated silica market is projected to grow from US$ 2.7 million in 2019 to US$ 2.7 Million by 2029. This is attributed to increasing penetration of precipitated silica as a reinforcing agent and filler to replace carbon black in tire manufacturing industry. Furthermore, rising utilization of precipitated silica in agrochemical composition as liquid active ingredient and chemical carrier drives growth of the global precipitated silica market.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2018, Evonik Industries AG launched “ULTRASIL 7800 GR” that optimizes production of green tires for SUVs and all-season tires.
• In April 2018, Tata Chemicals acquired precipitated silica business of Allied Silica. This acquisition offers the possibility to make value added silica in the future for applications that demand high performance.
The precipitated silica market accounted for US$ 2.7 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry, application, and region.
• By end-use industry, the automobile end-use industry is segment accounted for the largest share to the global precipitated silica market, owing to rising demand of precipitated silica from the automotive tire industry and precipitated silica provides enhanced properties to the tire such as reduced rolling resistance, increased traction, and high wear resistance.
• By application, rubber segment accounted for largest share in the global precipitated silica market, due to increasing demand of precipitated silica in rubber products, as it acts as reinforcing filler and increases the strength and durability of rubber.
• By region, The Asia Pacific precipitated silica market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global precipitated silica market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for precipitated silica from end-use industry such as rubber, paint and coating, and agrochemicals in countries such as India and China. The Europe precipitated silica market is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global precipitated silica market in the near future, in 2018.
Key Players:
• Evonik Industries AG
• Tosoh Silica Corporation
• IQE plc
• Ineos Silicas Ltd
• W.R. Grace & Co
• Huber Engineered Materials
• Allied Silica
• Solvay SA
• PPG Industries Inc
• Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd.
Technological advancements in the product as well as in manufacturing process, product launches, and strategic partnerships are some trends witnessed in the global precipitated silica market. For instance, in January 2018, Evonik Industries AG launched “ULTRASIL 7800 GR” that optimizes production of green tires for SUVs and all-season tires. Further, on April 2018, Tata Chemicals acquired precipitated silica business of Allied Silica. This acquisition offers the possibility to make value addition to Tata Chemicals soda ash business.
This report segments the global precipitated silica market on the basis of end-use industry, application, and region. On the basis of end-use industry, the target market is segmented into automobiles, cosmetics, electronics, and agriculture. Automobile end-use industry is segment that contributed the largest share to the global precipitated silica market, owing to rising demand of precipitated silica from the automotive tire industry as precipitated silica provides enhanced properties to the tire which include reduced rolling resistance, increased traction, and high wear resistance. On the basis of application, the global precipitated silica market is categorized into personal care, rubber, food, fishing boats, adhesives & sealants, and coating & inks. The rubber segment is accounted for largest share in the global precipitated silica market, due to increasing demand of precipitated silica in rubber products, as it acts as reinforcing filler and increases the strength and durability of rubber.
• FORMAT:(PDF)
• NO OF PAGES:170
• BASE YEAR:2022
Molecular Sieve Market-By Product Type (Carbon, Clay, Porous Glass, Silica Gel, Zeolite, and Other Product Types), By Shape (Pelleted, Beaded, and Powdered), By Size (Microporous, Mesoporous, and Macroporous), By End User (Agricultural Products, Air Purification, Automotive Industry, Cosmetics, Detergents Industry, Heating and Refrigeration Industry, Industrial Gas Production, Nuclear Industry, Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastics and Polymers Industry, Waste and Water Treatment, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Fumed Silica Market -By Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), By Application (Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, UPR, Gel Batteries, Lighting and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
