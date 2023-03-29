Cheese Powder Market worth US$ 2.62 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% by 2022-2032 BY PMI

Cheese Powder Market, By Application (Sauces and Dips, Sweet and Savory Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, and Others)- Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheese Powder Market is projected to grow from US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020 to US$ 2.5 Bllion by 2029. Increasing trend for fast foods among the individuals and rising demand for ready to eat food products across the globe are major factor for growth of the global cheese powder market. In addition, increasing preference for convenient food among the individuals due to fast growing urbanization and globalization is another factor propelling growth of the global cheese powder market. Furthermore, row materials for production of cheese powder are easily available in developing countries which results in lower production costs is also major factor expected to drive growth of the global cheese powder market in the near future. Increasing usage of packed as well as processed food is a key trend witnessed in the target market. This trend is expected to continue and boost growth of the target market in the near future.
The report "Cheese Powder Market, By Type (Parmesan, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Blue, and Others), By Application (Sauces and Dips, Sweet and Savory Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Key Highlights:
• In 2018, for instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired wild flavors and specialty ingredients to enhance Archer Daniels Midland Company’s product portfolio which is supporting growth of the global cheese powder market.
The cheese powder market accounted for US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
• By type, the cheddar segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing preference for convenience food items across the globe.
• By application, the global cheese powder market is segmented into sauces and dips, sweet and savory snacks, bakery and confectionery, and others.
• By region, North America cheese powder market accounted for major revenue share in the global cheese powder market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established cheese powder industry in the countries in the region. Increasing demand for convenience foods which are easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat is major factor expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.
Key Players cheese powder market:
• THORNICO A/S
• Land O'Lakes, Inc.
• Kerry Group plc.
• Aarkay Food Products Ltd.
• Kanegrade Ltd.
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• All American Foods, Inc.
• Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc.
• DairiConcepts L.P.
• The Kraft Heinz Company.
• By Type- Parmesan, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Blue, and Others
• By Application– Sauces and Dips, Sweet and Savory Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery and Others
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Cheese Powder Market development:
The cheese powder market has seen significant development in recent years and is expected to continue growing in the future. Cheese powder is a dehydrated form of cheese that is used as a flavoring or ingredient in various food products. The increasing demand for convenience food and the popularity of cheese-flavored snacks have driven the growth of this market.
One of the key drivers of the cheese powder market is the demand for ready-to-eat snacks and convenience foods. Cheese powder is a convenient ingredient that can be easily incorporated into various snack and convenience food products, including chips, popcorn, and instant noodles. Additionally, the increasing popularity of snacking between meals has driven the demand for cheese-flavored snacks, which in turn has boosted the demand for cheese powder.
Another factor driving the growth of the cheese powder market is the increasing use of cheese powder in the foodservice industry. Cheese powder is used in a wide range of foodservice applications, including seasoning for popcorn, cheese sauces, and dressings. The convenience and versatility of cheese powder have made it a popular ingredient for foodservice operators, leading to increased demand in the market.
