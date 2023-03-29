Sun Care Market worth US$ 8.9 Billion 2018 with a CAGR of 4.50% by 2022-2032 BY PMI

Sun Care Market, By Product (Self-tanning Products, After-sun ,Sun Protection Products), By Type (SPF 6-14, SPF 15-30, SPF 30-50, SPF 50+)Forecast till 2030
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun care market accounted for US$ 8.9 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.50%. As consumer has become more aware of the harmful effects of UV rays and their interest in premature skin ageing, skin cancer and other skin diseases, the demand for sunscreen products is grow significantly, especially in areas with high exposure to UV rays, as the need for exceptional protection against ultraviolet rays and the sun rays. Consumer expectations about the additional benefits of these products are leading manufacturers to produce innovative and versatile sun protection products.
The sun care market refers to the industry that produces and sells products designed to protect the skin from the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation. This market includes various products such as sunscreens, sunblock creams, after-sun lotions, and other protective products. The global sun care market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increased awareness of the damaging effects of UV radiation on the skin and the rise in skin cancer cases. The market is also driven by the growing demand for organic and natural sun care products, as consumers are increasingly concerned about the potential health risks associated with traditional chemical-based sunscreens.
The report "Sun Care Market, By Product (Self-tanning Products, After-sun Products, and Sun Protection Products), By Type (SPF 6-14, SPF 15-30, SPF 30-50, SPF 50 ), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores and Online Retail Stores), By Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid, Wipes, Spray), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
• On October 7, 2019, Shiseido announced that it develops the world's first technology that increases UV protection effect with heat.
• On May 13, 2019, Beiersdorf acquires Coppertone from Bayer, Beiersdorf entered into a definitive agreement with Bayer for the purchase of the sun care business marketed under the Coppertone brand.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The sun care market accounted for US$ 8.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on component, business type, category, and region.
• By product, the demand for self-tanning products is expected to surge in the foreseeable future, and the majority of the demand is likely to be concentrated across the world.
• By type, the target market is segmented into SPF 6-14, SPF 15-30, SPF 30-50, and SPF 50 .
• By distribution channel, the global market is classified into offline retail stores and online retail stores.
• By form, the cream segment accounted for the majority of sunscreen products. The factors that propel the division include the simplicity of use and the nutritional ingredients of the creams. It is also one of the most common forms of sunscreen products.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Sun Care market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness of sunburn damage among consumers.
• Group Clarins
• Burt’s Bees
• Beiersdorf AG
• Johnson & Johnson
• Shiseido Co. Ltd.
• Coty inc.
• L’Oreal
• Estee Lauder
• Bioderma Laboratories
• Unilever.
For instance, On October 7, 2019, Shiseido announced that it develops the world's first technology that increases UV protection effect with heat. On May 13, 2019, Beiersdorf acquires Coppertone from Bayer, Beiersdorf entered into a definitive agreement with Bayer for the purchase of the sun care business marketed under the Coppertone brand.
Segmentation:
The sun care market is segmented based on the product, type, distribution channel, form, and region.
Based on the product, the sun care market is segmented into self-tanning products, after-sun products, and sun protection products. The demand for self-tanning products is expected to surge in the foreseeable future, and the majority of the demand is likely to be concentrated across the world. Based on the type, the target market is segmented into SPF 6-14, SPF 15-30, SPF 30-50, and SPF 50 . Based on the distribution channel, the global market is classified into offline retail stores and online retail stores. Based on form, the target market is bifurcated into cream, gel, lotion, powder, liquid, wipes, and spray. The cream segment accounted for the majority of sunscreen products. The factors that propel the division include the simplicity of use and the nutritional ingredients of the creams. It is also one of the most common forms of sunscreen products.
Based on the region the sun care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America accounts highest revenue share to the global sun care market due to growing demand for advanced medical technologies and increasing awareness of geriatric population towards the sun care products. The Asia Pacific sun care market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of increasing awareness of sunburn damage among consumers.
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Skin Care Products Market - By Product Type (Face Cream (Skin Brightening Cream, Anti-Ageing Cream, and Sun Protection Cream), Body lotion (Mass body Care Lotion and Premium Body Care Lotion), and By Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Skin Care Market - By Type (Facial care, and Body care)By Product (Face Cream (Moisturizers, Eye cream, Anti-Aging), Body Lotion, Toner (Alcohol Based, Glycerin, Water Based), Cleansing Lotions, Facial Mask, Shaving Cream, Exfoliators, Serum, Sun Care Products, Deodorants, Scrub, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Beauty Salons, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here