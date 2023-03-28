Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, Featured on MoneyBeat with the Wall Street Journal

Goldstone Financial Group work with clients to provide lifetime income planning Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary with a responsibility to helping his clients first

Anthony Pellegrino, founder and CEO of Goldstone Financial Group, joined MoneyBeat on the Wall Street Journal website.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Pellegrino, founder and CEO of Goldstone Financial Group, joined MoneyBeat on the Wall Street Journal website, where he discussed how investors can avoid outliving their money. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal has been a trusted name since 1889 for unparalleled analysis and unique reporting informing decisions that drive the world forward. WSJ.com’s integrated solutions are complete with breaking news streams, watchlists, alerts, data feeds and APIs. The Journal’s global digital offerings have grown to include 12 sites in six languages, edited locally for a regionally relevant focus. The Wall Street Journal is a winner of 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Journal includes coverage of U.S. and world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, health and more. It’s a critical resource of curated content in print, online and mobile apps, complete with breaking news streams, interactive features, video, online columns and blogs.

In the short segment, Anthony Pellegrino discussed the uncertainty of the current global economy, as various commodities and asset classes react differently to an environment of rising interest rates and ongoing inflation. Some of the instruments that Mr. Pellegrino mentioned being effective to garner yield in the current environment included inverse ETFs, options strategies, and hybrid annuities. He also discussed the effects of an aging population and the subsequent declining workforce. Referring to the approximately 78,000,000 baby boomers retiring over the next 18 years, he talked about their concerns that they will outlive their retirement funds.

One tool that Goldstone Financial Group has been employing for retirees has been a hybrid annuity that provides “a pension like income,” thereby ensuring that a retiree will have ongoing income and allowing them to utilize other portions of their portfolio to “hedge against inflation through more aggressive investments.” Goldstone Financial Group also recently launched a free, easy-to-use retirement planning tool to help investors with planning for a secure retirement. The complimentary quiz helps to identify which of the five primary areas of retirement is potentially the biggest “retirement gap” facing anyone who is looking to retire in the near future.

Additionally, Goldstone Financial Group offers free access to their published articles that have been featured in numerous leading financial news sources, including Forbes, Money, Newsweek, Investor’s Business Daily, U.S. News and World Report, Kiplinger, and The Wall Street Journal. These articles touch on subjects regarding overlooked tax deductions, the benefits and drawbacks of fixed annuities versus bonds, and how to treat financial portfolio stress, among many others.

For more information about Goldstone Financial Group, the services they provide, and to take advantage of their many financial planning resources, please visit https://goldstonefinancialgroup.com

About Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group

Goldstone Financial Group's Anthony Pellegrino has dedicated his practice to not only assisting individuals in planning for their financial futures, but also to remaining by their side as a partner in accomplishing their goals. He creates financial programs that aim to provide regular, predictable profits despite market changes and risks. He accomplishes this by prioritizing the demands of his clientele. Anthony Pellegrino, as a fiduciary, has a legal obligation to prioritize his customers' needs over his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Anthony Pellegrino was named one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013 and ranked in the Top 1% of all Safe Money Specialists in the country. He has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine twice, based on customer and peer votes. This is a consumer-based financial services award presented to wealth managers in the Chicago area who received the greatest overall client satisfaction scores. Pellegrino's rising popularity led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He considers himself fortunate to be regarded as a financial expert in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities examination and is an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license.

More than 1,500 clients have been helped by Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group to bridge the wage gap during retirement by using accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and provide a paycheck for life. Pellegrino also provides professional asset management services through a broad range of actively managed accounts and assets. On Sunday mornings, Anthony Pellegrino can be seen on CBS as the co-host of the television show "Securing Your Financial Future." The show previously broadcast on WLS 890AM radio station for five years, where it was regarded as one of Chicago's most listened to* financial and economic radio discussion shows. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children. He has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops.

About Goldstone Financial Group

Goldstone Financial Group is a financial services company that focuses on retirement planning, generating lifetime income, and asset protection. Goldstone Financial Group customizes financial plans to meet the needs of each client, working to capture long-term gains while limiting loss. Goldstone Financial Group primarily serves Chicagoland and the greater Nashville area. As a fiduciary, Goldstone Financial and its founder, Anthony Pellegrino, have a legal responsibility to their clients to put the needs of the clients ahead of their own.