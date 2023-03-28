KEMP USA Now Offering Ambu® CPR Rescue Masks for CPR Training Schools and First Aid Distributors
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kemp USA is proud to announce it is now the largest supplier of Ambu® CPR Rescue Masks in the United States. The Ambu® brand is a choice brand among rescue professionals for decades due to their innovative product design and premium quality construction. The Ambu® CPR Res-Cue Masks provides superior life-saving capability to rescuers during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and are an essential component of any first-aid kit or emergency response plan.
Kemp USA is recognized as a leader in the EMS, lifeguard, and swimming industry for its exceptional customer service and high-quality safety products. Over the past 15 years, the company has grown its reputation as a manufacturer and wholesaler for dealers and distributors around the world. The Kemp USA team is committed in supporting the backend of the emergency industry, with adequate product availability and supply chain efficiency. Their focus is to manufacture, warehouse, and ship products to their partners in a timely manner, knowing that medical and rescue professionals always need to stay equipped and ready to save lives.
In the company’s most recent news, Kemp USA is excited to inform the public it has become the largest supplier of Ambu® CPR Rescue Masks. The Ambu® CPR Rescue Masks comes available as a ready-to-go convenient kit, making it ideal for use in a variety of settings, especially CPR training schools and CPR retail outlets. The kit includes the CPR Mask with O2 inlet, one-way valve, elastic head strap, nitrile gloves, and alcohol wipes - all in a pocket-sized clamshell carrying case. Additionally, Kemp USA offers private labeling services done in-house, allowing companies to print their own logo onto the case of the CPR mask.
"At Kemp USA, our mission is to provide the highest quality medical supplies and equipment to support first responders and healthcare professionals in saving lives," says Founder of Kemp USA, Eddie Gulbenkian. "Over many years, Kemp USA has maintained a strong relationship and partnership with Ambu®- a Danish company that is renowned for its great innovative products for hospitals, private practices, and rescue services. Being a multi-billion-dollar company, Ambu® must make strategic decisions on its direction of growth. Recently, Ambu® stated that they would be dropping their CPR Res-Cue Mask product line to focus on and improve other areas of their company - specifically endoscopy solutions for the medical field.”
“Kemp USA took this opportunity to make a long-term 5-year investment in CPR Rescue Mask supply so that our dealers and retailers would not be affected,” Eddie states. “As such, we are now officially the leading provider of Ambu CPR Masks and are currently in talks with organizations, such as CPR Training Schools and emergency supply distributors and retailers who are looking for a committed wholesale supplier.”
As a wholesaler, Kemp USA is a one-stop shop for many retailers. Their products are in stock and ready to ship from Charlotte, NC, with short lead times, fast shipping, competitive pricing, free drop shipping program, and order automation (with EDI & API integration).
For more information about KEMP USA's Ambu® CPR Rescue Masks, visit https://www.kempusa.com/.
About the Company
Founded by Eddie Gulbenkian, Kemp USA has been a trusted B2B provider of emergency medical equipment and supplies for over 15 years. Built from the ground up, the company offers a wide range of products, including immobilization devices, water rescue, lifeguard supplies, EMS bags, first aid kits, and so much more. At its very core, Kemp USA is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and superior customer service to all its clients.
Eddie Gulbenkian
For more information about KEMP USA's Ambu® CPR Rescue Masks, visit https://www.kempusa.com/.
