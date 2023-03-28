Driivz Names Benjamin Low as Vice President for APAC

Appointment signals expansion of Driivz EV charging and energy management software in Asia Pacific markets

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, provider of the leading end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software platform, today announced the appointment of APAC market veteran Benjamin Low to the newly created position of vice president of Driivz Asia Pacific. The addition of Low to the Driivz executive team further accelerates the company’s rapid growth in bringing innovative, future-proof solutions to leading EV charging network operators in Europe, the U.S., Japan and Australia.



Over the last 25 years, Low has been instrumental in leading multiple software companies from the U.S. and Europe into the APAC market. Prior to joining Driivz, Low spent eight years with Milestone Systems, a Danish video management systems company, growing its presence to #1 in APAC. Low also has extensive experience setting up and expanding several cybersecurity companies, including Proofpoint, Guidance Software, Entrust and McAfee.

“We are thrilled to have Benjamin as an integral member of our executive team. His deep knowledge of APAC markets will fuel our business expansion and help realize our vision of recharging the planet by transforming EVs into ‘batteries on wheels,’” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz.

“The explosion of electric vehicles has thrown a spotlight on the need to optimize EV charging networks and energy demand,” said Low. “As EV charging networks grow, they need the advanced technology that Driivz offers to scale and deliver a seamless charging experience, keeping chargers available while helping to protect the grid. I’m excited to bring Driivz’s expertise and experience to the broader APAC market.”

