Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,614 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI - Refusal & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3001939

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023  00:35 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Northbound at mile marker 55, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Taylor Marcotte                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

On March 27, 2023 at approximately 00:35 AM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a Subaru after observing it conduct numerous

motor vehicle violations.  Troopers made contact with the operator who identified

herself as Taylor Marcotte.  Marcotte showed signs of impairment and was taken

into custody before being transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department

for processing.  She was released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in

Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/13/2023 at 8:30 AM. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2023 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI - Refusal & Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more