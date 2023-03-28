Berlin Barracks / DUI - Refusal & Negligent Operation

There were 1,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,614 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3001939
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 00:35 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Northbound at mile marker 55, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Taylor Marcotte
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 27, 2023 at approximately 00:35 AM, Troopers from the Berlin
Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a Subaru after observing it conduct numerous
motor vehicle violations. Troopers made contact with the operator who identified
herself as Taylor Marcotte. Marcotte showed signs of impairment and was taken
into custody before being transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department
for processing. She was released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in
Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/13/2023 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.