Berlin Barracks / DUI - Refusal & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3001939

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 00:35 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Northbound at mile marker 55, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Taylor Marcotte

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 27, 2023 at approximately 00:35 AM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a Subaru after observing it conduct numerous

motor vehicle violations. Troopers made contact with the operator who identified

herself as Taylor Marcotte. Marcotte showed signs of impairment and was taken

into custody before being transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department

for processing. She was released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in

Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/13/2023 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.