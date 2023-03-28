NYC Jason Seto discusses "Know Your Rights" as he discusses "The Business of Unregulated Online Defamation of Character”

Jason Seto

Former Community Director Jason Seto in NYC discusses "Know Your Rights," as he discusses "The Business of Unregulated Online Defamation of Character”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Seto has earned a reputation as a staunch advocate for the people of New York City and his work towards creating equitable outcomes for its residents. By providing guidance and services within the realms of both mental and physical health through partnering with the leading nonprofits, he is making an invaluable impact to reduce the harsh barriers faced by vulnerable members of the community. He believes in helping build bridges between different sectors within communities and reducing the barriers individuals and families face when accessing necessities like community care and healthcare services. By working with local leaders, he helps break down any restrictive policies that can lead to people becoming isolated from essential resources. His devotion to his mission of promoting tolerance and stability is remarkable, and can be seen in his active collaboration with organizations such as UFT that are dedicated to enriching education in America. His dedication encourages us to strive hard ourselves in building strong and just communities across New York City.

Jason Seto's research in The New York Times article sheds light into a growing sector of industry, with little-to-no regulations in place for online publication. One startling consequence of the current lack of laws is that people are able to post whatever they desire online, independent of any repercussions. This, consequently, has created a platform on which slander can easily take hold and spread. The unchecked environment that the internet offers unjustly allows those who post their accusations to remain anonymously while simultaneously damaging another person's or company's reputation. While this issue is still evolving and growing, it is important to recognize the power that lies within the hands of those capable and willing to write false or exaggerated claims on the internet.

Jason Seto is aware of the booming digital industry without much in the way of legal protection. Unfortunately, this also makes it all too easy for people to spread malicious comments and rumors online without facing any real repercussions. Companies are vulnerable to these kinds of attacks, as are individuals who can find their reputations denigrated by anonymous posters with nothing more than a vague connection to the truth. It is clear that laws need to be established soon in order to protect people from unjustified slander and other forms of abuse on the internet.

In today's digital age, defamation cases are springing up all over the news. And with high profile cases such as Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard and Parkman Shooting coming to the floor, people are more conscious of how damaging false rumors through online media can be for individuals and businesses alike.

Our legal system may not always have a clear cut solution to these repercussions, but Jason Seto is eager to help those in need of guidance on understanding their legal rights when it comes to defending against libel and slander. Through his work with "Know Your Rights," Jason has given workshops on criminal justice education and advocacy that provided great assistance for many in their time of need. Now he wants to focus his attention on informing those affected by online defamation about their rights to protection and ways to stop it from happening again.

People have the right to protect themselves against malicious defamatory comments made about them online - and that includes hiring a defamation attorney to review their case, suing those held liable for damages, and even utilizing resources such as the power to subpoena anonymous persons responsible for writing the posts in question.

Jason states "Through my team's research and ongoing legal investigations, I have come to discover that online branding companies and people are capitalizing and profiting off of an individual's personal or professional business. They repost and embellish social media comments/online media articles that present negative remarks or one sided stories - including the reporting of criminal/civil court cases by reposting this content to other websites in return for making a profit." Here is how it works Jason states - "Brand marketing experts and companies are supposed to help share your story by creating authentic online content which diffuses the disinformation and non-factual sensationalism driven media stories, which includes anonymous online posts. However, our team has uncovered the growing trend of these companies and people taking part in retaliation online campaigns as

as part of not hiring them. They repost your online negative content on websites which are known as "venting" online platforms. "As these reports grow online, these same marketing experts and online branding companies then reach back out to you to see if you need their assistance and ask, if any new online posts have appeared for you to reconsider hiring them." "These vicious scam artists make a business out of this by taking part in defaming people and businesses by an over embellishment, mere opinionated and non-factual information on one's true story."Jason states "IT STOPS NOW." As part of Jason's social and criminal justice reform and community activism work in New York, his legal teams are currently tracking, monitoring and aggressively helping people affected by these online defamation situations in offering free guidance, while preparing legal lawsuits and subpoenas to "unmask all anonymous culprits," taking part in this malicious intent to be part of character assassination and defamation. Jason states, "I will be galvanizing law makers, city councilmen, media, creating in-person community workshops and building an online community and platform of all people affected by this situation, which are countless people I might add, to not be silenced, but to reclaim their truth and narrative without someone embellishing on it to make a profit. This will further help protect innocent people from unfair defamation in cyberspace.

Jason Seto is passionate about combating the business of character assassination and is determined to help those affected by it. He sees the drastic impact that such malicious behavior can have on someone’s reputation and is focused on shedding light on this practice. As a result, Jason seeks to advise others on steps they can take to protect their own reputation or help someone whose reputation has been severely damaged. He believes everyone should be given a fair chance and wants justice for those who have seen their name tarnished due to false claims made against them. Overall, Jason Seto's dedication towards eliminating the business of character assassination speaks volumes and his desired outcome is just: justice served.

