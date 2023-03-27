Fantasy Novelist Danielle M. Orsino Featured on Tamron's Let's Get Lit Book Club

Orsino shares her unique story and inspiration for her book series, ‘The Birth of the Fae'

Award-winning fantasy novelist Danielle M. Orsino was featured on the Tamron Hall Show / Tamron’s Let’s Get Lit Book Club recently, where she shared her unique story and inspiration for hit book series ‘The Birth of the Fae’.

Although she is now an accomplished author, Orsino is also an esteemed martial artist with hundreds of tournament wins and a nurse. An interaction with one of her patients ignited the creative inspiration for ‘The Birth of the Fae’. One of her patients needed a distraction from the treatment they were receiving, and so Orsino began to tell a story that would evolve into a full-fledge book series with a cult following of its own.

‘The Birth of the Fae’ series tells the tales of angels locked from heaven, set against the backdrop of a fantasy world with unique characters who have stories to tell. Orsino brings each character and story to life in a way that sparks the imaginations and hearts of her fans. Orsino’s publisher, 4 Horsemen Publications, Inc., has also featured her on the cover of each book, as well as in various other imagery related to the series.

‘The Birth of the Fae’ will soon include a 6th installment in a series that has been recognized with various accolades including being a NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite in Fantasy (‘Fantasy From the Ashes’, Book 3).

Orsino was recently featured on the Tamron Hall Show, where her entire series was placed on the March 2023 reading list for the Tamron’s Let’s Get Lit Book Club. As part of this feature, Orsino was invited to discuss her path to becoming an author and ‘The Birth of the Fae’ series. See the full video now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJoxtVD1bdg.

