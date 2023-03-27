Axcient Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN Partner Program Guide 2023

DENVER, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.



"Axcient is focused on partner success, and we are proud to be recognized again for the strength and breadth of our partner program," said Tim Sheahen, SVP of Global Sales at Axcient. "The Axcient Partner Program offers MSPs a complete guide to grow their businesses and strengthen their technology stacks with our award-winning backup and disaster recovery solutions. As a dedicated channel company, we are listening to partner needs and enhancing our program to enable more support, certification and training opportunities, access to more Marketing Development funds, and more. Thanks to CRN, their excellent team of editors, and our partners for giving Axcient a five out of five-star rating for the sixth year in a row."

CRN's Partner Program Guide provides critical information to MSPs as they explore best-in-class Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions and other essential technology. In the 2023 guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. CRN's 5-star rating is awarded to select vendors that go above and beyond to nurture strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

The Axcient Partner Program (APP) is designed to be easy to use and includes a flexible platform with a wide range of benefits. Categorized in Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, benefits scale as partners grow their business with Axcient. Based on compliance with program requirements and business performance metrics—specifically monthly recurring revenue (MRR)—Axcient partners can get promoted to new tiers based on biannual evaluations. Each year, Axcient adds unique program benefits to its partner program to ensure MSP partner needs are met in the ever-changing IT ecosystem.

"Axcient provides us with unbeatable prices and really impressive capabilities," said Benjamin Jones, Director of Cyber Security at Central Technology Solutions. "The support team has always been there for us—no matter the time or the effort. That is just one example of how Axcient's Partner Program goes above and beyond to meet our needs. Our technicians swear by Axcient, and I can't say enough positive things about the partnership."

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO at The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

