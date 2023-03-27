Ground Support Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Increased Focus of Airports on Enhancing Operational Efficiency Boosts Sector

There were 2,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,238 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Support Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Power Source; By Ownership; By Platform; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ground support equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8,082.14 million by 2032, according to a new study.
The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Globally, there has been considerable growth in the number of air passengers and cargo flights, which is likely to grow continuously throughout the coming years, which results in higher adoption of advanced GSE and is expected to boost the growth of the global market.
Moreover, several airports across the globe are undertaking significant upgrades to their system to improve operational efficiency and shorten turnaround times. Increased operation effectiveness has numerous advantages, including lowering operating costs and raising profit margins fueling market expansion.
For instance, in October 2022, UL Solutions, a global safety science company, introduced its new service and standard for evaluating lithium-ion battery-powered electric ground equipment at airports. UL 5840 provides higher safety standards that address the risk of electric shock, fire, and explosion hazards and further help to mitigate several issues related to those batteries in GSE.
The rapidly increasing warehouse operations, coupled with the constant modernization and development activities like the establishment of new terminals, gates, and passenger service equipment, are gaining high traction and are likely to impact the market during the forecast period positively.
Along with this, the rising environmental consciousness that has led governments of many countries to invest considerably in greener equipment and the introduction of collaborative decision-making tools will create new market growth opportunities at a significant pace.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Restraints and Challenges
Ground Support Equipment Market Report Highlights
The author has segmented the ground support equipment market report based on power source, ownership, platform, type, and region:
Ground Support Equipment, Power Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
Ground Support Equipment, Ownership Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
Ground Support Equipment, Platform Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
Ground Support Equipment, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
Ground Support Equipment, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
