Strategic Resources Files Filing Statement in Connection with Reverse Takeover of BlackRock Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. SR (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that it has filed on SEDAR its Filing Statement prepared in connection with its proposed acquisition of BlackRock Metals Inc., as first announced on December 13, 2022.

The Filing Statement, prepared in accordance with TSXV Form 3D2, and dated March 27, 2023 summarizes the proposed transactions involving BlackRock Metals Inc.; provides an overview of BlackRock and its business; summarizes the National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Feasibility Study pertaining to BlackRock's project in Québec, Canada; and sets out details of management, use of available funds, capital structure and related matters as will pertain to Strategic upon closing the acquisition. Readers are encouraged to review the Filing Statement in its entirety.

Closing of the acquisition and related matters is expected to occur on or about March 31, 2023.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. SR is a Vancouver, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on vanadium projects in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company is currently in the process of closing the acquisition of BlackRock Metals Inc.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Follow us on: Twitter or Linkedin.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Scott Hicks"

Scott Hicks, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.