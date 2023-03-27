Gulf Brokers Shares The Top Trading Tips for Beginners

Every trader should have a trading plan with a solid structure that can guide them through day-to-day fluctuations in the market. With a good plan, they can mitigate their losses and stay calm if the trading gets volatile.

Dubai, UAE - March 27, 2023 - Gulf Brokers know that beginning traders and investors are particularly at risk. It doesn’t have to be a “Sink or Swim” approach. Novice traders can save a whole lot of grief by seeking and listening to Trading Tips offered by those in the know. The team at Gulf Brokers put together the Top Trading Tips for beginners:

Learn The Basics First: If a beginner, it is crucial to learn many important aspects of the market. The basics include;

What are the best trading hours?

What makes the financial market fluctuate?

What types of orders are there?

What are the terms used in trading?



The more one knows about the market, the healthier their risk profile is. Don’t jump right into the market with no background knowledge of trading.

Planning: Every trader should have a trading plan with a solid structure that can guide them through day-to-day fluctuations in the market. With a good plan, they can mitigate their loss and stay calm if the trade gets volatile. The plan should include profit goals, methodology, as well as risk tolerance strategies. Nearly every mistake traders make is caused either by not having a plan or not following it.

Manage Risk: Taking a loss is a part of trading. Never risk too much on any single trade and always use stops. A stop-loss order helps reduce losses as it enables a trader to select the price at which your position will be automatically stopped. However, traders have to place their stop-loss orders at a ‘safe’ distance from their entry price. If they place them too close they will be “stopped” out before the market has a chance to move in their favor.

Don’t Underestimate The Market: Every good trader handles a loss. The difference between a successful trading and a failed one is understanding how to handle losses. Whether we choose to accept it or not, losses are integral parts of trading. Always be prepared for market volatility and if the market is not moving your direction, exit any positions to cut loss. This will help traders reduce their losses.

Diversify Investments: It is important to remember that some assets affect one another, so it isbest to diversify between different asset classes (such as stock, commodities, indices etc.), andeven within the asset class itself. The logic behind diversity is as old as saying “Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket,” and keeping your investments diverse will also help you manage your losses in case one stock brings a loss.

Be Patient and Disciplined: Trading consistently requires patience, which unfortunately most humans lack, particularly when it comes to money. Attempting to double your account every week is chancy, and doing so increases risk exponentially. Making sustained profits in trading takes time and effort, and there are no shortcuts to becoming a good trader. So once you have your trading plan ready, find the patience to stick to your rules. Patience is not about doing nothing; it’s about doing the right thing at the right time.

Control One’s Emotions: Sometimes, even experienced professionals with advanced tools are not able to predict market movements, and in such a situation emotions can drive them to take negative actions. Make sure not to let this happen – without too many emotions involved, one will be making adequate choices. Take the time to understand each one of them.

Have Entry and Exit Rules: There is no such thing as the ‘perfect entry and exit’. Stick only to the entry and exit parameters of one’s plan. Maintain discipline and one’s bottom line will thank you for it. The exit strategy will be based not just on goals but also on the market trends; this will minimize losses while collecting one’s gains once the specified target is met.

Take Partial Profits: If one gains and wants to trade further, it’s time to take a partial profit. Try to book at least 50% profit to the desired level of gain. At the further level, book another 25% and later book the rest of the profit. This decreases risk and at the same time gives significantly increased profits.

Be Knowledgeable of The Latest News: The world changes quickly and new events can cause explosive fluctuations in the market. In order to succeed in trading, traders need to be up to date with the latest events affecting markets, the latest stock market situation and other things concerning the market.

