Sportycuz Launches Its Revolutionary College Sports Social Network at the ’23 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas
The social app tackles some of the most glaring gaps in the current NIL market by empowering every college athlete and coach to thrive
College athletes are heroes of their communities! What if every fan could connect directly and personally with their favorite college athlete? Sportycuz brings that dream to life.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sportycuz, a revolutionary new social app transforming the college athletics experience, announced its launch in Austin at the 2023 SXSW Conference. The app aims to tackle some of the most pressing problems with the NIL market by giving all college athletes—not just those at the top—a platform on which they can thrive.
Sportycuz is a sports social networking app dedicated to empowering all college athletes and coaches with tools to excel socially and financially. The app connects fans with their favorite athletes in social conversations supported by a customized marketplace.
The Spotycuz app delivers the ultimate college sports social platform for college athletes and coaches and unlocks the unlimited income possibilities the new collegiate NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) market offers.
Sportycuz’s powerful app connects all NCAA D1 schools in one platform by creating a digital space for social conversation between schools, athletes, coaches, and fans.
“At Sportycuz, we believe the current NIL market forgot the main reason why the 2021 Supreme Court ruling passed in the first place. Most NIL deals today are only about brand partnerships, advertising, or recruiting the 2%—only the top athletes,” said Federico Haro, Sportycuz CEO and co-founder. “Our focus is to assist the 98% of ALL student-athletes who still have to go home after graduation with an empty wallet and broken heart."
In addition to private subscription channels, coaching features, and a growing marketplace, Sportycuz provides the latest news in college sports from 28 NCAA D1 Sports, 12,406 active athletes’ and coaches’ profiles with stats, and 812 teams. Sportycuz currently covers the Big 12 and SEC Conferences, with plans to include all D1 conferences by the Fall ‘23 season.
“College athletes are heroes of their communities,” said Charles Valentine, Sportycuz co-founder. “What if every fan could connect directly and personally with their favorite college athlete? Sportycuz brings that dream to life.”
The Sportycuz app is now available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores. The Sportycuz platform is also available online at Sportycuz.com.
