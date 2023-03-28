Daty to Make U.S. Exhibition Premier at Santa Monica’s The Other Art Fair at The Barker Hanger

The husband and wife team are set to wow exhibition audiences with “L.A. Greatness and Decadence,” their strikingly personal ode to Los Angeles.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frédéric and Andrea Daty – the husband and wife team of artists internationally renowned for their unique approach to sculpture – are proud to announce that they will premiere their latest collection, titled “L.A. Greatness and Decadence” at the upcoming The Other Art Fair presented by Saatchi Art and hosted at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger from March 30 - April 2.

Inspired by and dedicated to the City of Los Angeles, “L.A. Greatness and Decadence” will serve as Frédéric and Andrea’s premiere exhibition in the United States. The collection reflects the raw passion and honesty for which they have become so well known: Each piece in the exhibition utilizes steel plates that have been cut and treated in a myriad of ways, with light and shadows animating the metal, changing colors, and giving the impression of constant evolution.

“With this evolving collection, I express these dualities that make up the grandeur and the decadence of a city as fascinating as it is mysterious, a city as attractive as it is impenetrable” said Frédéric Daty. “Exhibition visitors will recognize their city, constantly in movement, made of dreams of glory but also disillusion, like the stars we showcase, including Monroe, Dean, Morrison, and Kobe, among others.”

Andrea added, “While we’ve created collections dedicated to several cities throughout Europe before, I think this is our most striking and personal one, reflecting life in this city that we love so much as a couple from different origins. From the initial reactions we’ve seen thus far, we think ‘L.A. Greatness and Decadence’ will be the talk of The Other Art Fair.”

Held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger from March 30 - April 2, The Other Art Fair will host 140 independent artists with fully immersive installations, performances, DJs, and more.

To learn more about “L.A. Greatness and Decadence" and the upcoming exhibition, click here or visit www.daty.fr.