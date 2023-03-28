This Day in Wine History Issues its Spring Break Guide to Wine

Launched right in time before spring break, the renowned publication’s guide serves up a perfect resource for wine lovers of all backgrounds.

NEWBERG, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Day in Wine History - the online publication renowned within the wine industry for its unique focus on exploring interesting connections between wine and history - is proud to have recently released its inaugural Spring Break Guide to Wine.

In the free-to-read guide, This Day in Wine History’s experts detail how wine has been a beloved springtime beverage throughout history, enjoyed by people of all backgrounds and ages. It also explains how wine tasting and wine-related events have become prominent in several spring break destinations, ranging from California to Florida to the Bordeaux region, among many others.

“With this being our first guide and as spring break is only a couple of weeks away, we wanted to arm our readers with an extensive amount of information,” said Ken Wytsma, Chief Executive Officer and Editor of This Day in Wine. “Spring Break Guide to Wine does exactly that, and readers can expect to learn more about the history of wine, some of the leading wine events of the spring, and even our top wine choices for the springtime. It’s a go-to guide for any wine lover.”

Founded by award-winning author and theologian Ken Wytsma, This Day in Wine History is on a mission to empower wine lovers everywhere with enlightening information about the connections between wine, history, and culture.

To learn more about This Day in Wine History and to read its Spring Break Guide to Wine, visit www.thisdayinwinehistory.com.

Ken Wytsma
Wine History Tours
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

This Day in Wine History Issues its Spring Break Guide to Wine

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ken Wytsma
Wine History Tours
Company/Organization
Spurgeon Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
New Fantasy Book "The Consequences of Victoria Grey" Receives Musical Adaptation
AKito Group Celebrates 10+ Years of Delivering Innovative Technological and IT Services to Global Clients
This Day in Wine History Issues its Spring Break Guide to Wine
View All Stories From This Author