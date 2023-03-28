This Day in Wine History Issues its Spring Break Guide to Wine

Launched right in time before spring break, the renowned publication’s guide serves up a perfect resource for wine lovers of all backgrounds.

NEWBERG, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Day in Wine History - the online publication renowned within the wine industry for its unique focus on exploring interesting connections between wine and history - is proud to have recently released its inaugural Spring Break Guide to Wine.

In the free-to-read guide, This Day in Wine History’s experts detail how wine has been a beloved springtime beverage throughout history, enjoyed by people of all backgrounds and ages. It also explains how wine tasting and wine-related events have become prominent in several spring break destinations, ranging from California to Florida to the Bordeaux region, among many others.

“With this being our first guide and as spring break is only a couple of weeks away, we wanted to arm our readers with an extensive amount of information,” said Ken Wytsma, Chief Executive Officer and Editor of This Day in Wine. “Spring Break Guide to Wine does exactly that, and readers can expect to learn more about the history of wine, some of the leading wine events of the spring, and even our top wine choices for the springtime. It’s a go-to guide for any wine lover.”

Founded by award-winning author and theologian Ken Wytsma, This Day in Wine History is on a mission to empower wine lovers everywhere with enlightening information about the connections between wine, history, and culture.

