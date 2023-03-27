Jonathan Matías Pawluczyk, 34 years old, has become an example of perseverance and overcoming obstacles. Nowadays, he works as a master trader, a job that allows him to live the life he always dreamed of. But it was not always like that. His life was full of ups and downs before finding his true vocation.

At the age of 26, Jonathan was separated from the mother of his daughter and worked in a factory, where he could only work two or three days a week due to the economic crisis of the Mauricio Macri government. As an insulin-dependent diabetic, Jonathan had difficulty finding another job that would allow him to maintain his health and financial stability. Despite his efforts, he couldn't pass the occupational stage in any of his interviews.

At that moment, a friend told him about metaphysics and how it could help him change his life. Always cheerful, Jonathan followed her advice and dedicated himself to investigating everything he could about the subject. Thanks to his determination, he met a girl who had studied in the same place he was researching. That girl was a friend of his Angelito de la guarda friend, Jazmín, who gave him the phone number of her teacher. Jonathan enrolled in a seminar on metaphysics in everyday situations, and thus began his journey toward transforming his life.

Since then, Jonathan has been passionate about personal development and metaphysics. He has read countless books on the subject and is always looking for ways to apply the principles and universal laws daily. Thanks to his dedication, he has become a master trader, a job that allows him to live the life he always dreamed of.

In a recent interview, Jonathan stated, "Everything I have desired, projected, and longed for in this life applying the principles and universal laws have been achieved and fulfilled in record time." Jonathan is grateful for everything he has achieved and is committed to continuing to learn and grow as a person.

While it is true that Jonathan has achieved success thanks to his perseverance and dedication, he also has by some of his favorite authors on spirituality, metaphysics, and personal development, including Bryan Tracy, Jim Rohn, Bob Proctor, Lain García Calvo, J.C. Maxwell, Steven Covey, T. Harv Ecker, Napoleon Hill, Conny Mendez, George Samuel Clason, Dale Carnegie, and Robert Kiyosaki.

Jonathan's story is an example that, despite the difficulties that arise, we can overcome them and achieve our goals. With determination and a positive mindset, anyone can succeed and live the life they have always dreamed of.

Media Contact

JONATHAN PAWLUCZYK

Jonathan Pawluczyk

San Martin

Buenos Aires

Argentina