Author and Pastor Jummie Ogunyemi Releases New Book "Bible Stories for Kids: The ABC Guide with Memory Verses"

The bright and bold illustrations in "Bible Stories for Kids: The ABC Guide with Memory Verses" bring Bible characters to life and keeps children more engaged and excited about learning the word of God.

New York, NY, USA - March 28, 2023 - Bible Stories for Kids: The ABC Guide with Memory Verses by pastor and author Jummie Ogunyemi was an idea deposited in the spirit by God nine years ago. The book is now available on Amazon in eBook and paperback. Ogunyemi, is a pastor and Bible study teacher who teaches Bible study for kids every Wednesday on Zoom. “Seeing an idea deposited in the spirit realm come alive in reality through me is very humbling!” says Ogunemi. “I could have given up after I stopped writing nine years ago due to the many challenges I faced in life. I thought of the children that would be transformed through this God-ordained book. I thought about how God will use this book to bring hope, joy, and love to his little children. I didn’t want to be a hindrance to this! So, I asked for grace to complete it, and He gave me a second chance. I wasn’t going to take this chance for granted this time. The Holy Spirit empowered and helped me to finish writing, He put in place all of my team members and saw this project through till the end, and for this, I am eternally grateful. I give God the glory, honor, and praise.”

ABOUT THE BOOK

Bible Stories for Kids: The ABC Guide with Memory Verses – March 16, 2023

by Jummie Ogunyemi (Author)

"Thy word is lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path." Psalm 119:105 (KJV)

The Word of God always guides us in the right path. Starting our children young in learning the word of God builds the right foundation as they grow in the wisdom of God. This Bible study book for kids encourages children to want to read and study the Bible. Using the Alphabet to teach Bible characters and memory verses makes studying the Bible more fun and easier to remember. The bright and bold illustrations in this book brings Bible characters to life and keeps children more engaged and excited about learning the word of God. The word of God is a light in this very dark world and encouraging our children to learn His Word from a very young age will nurture their relationship with God.

Bible Stories for Kids: The ABC Guide with Memory Verses

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jummie Ogunyemi is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and co - Pastor of God's Grace Ministry Intl. She is a prayer warrior and has a passion for the work of God. She assists her husband, Pastor Elijah Ogunyemi in full-time ministry. She is a mother to two beautiful girls; she is also the founder of ashes to beauty women's ministry. She teaches children bible study weekly and streams this to children across America. She is beyond humble to be used as a vessel of God in this generation and continues to be a voice of revival to millions around the world.

Contact the Author

https://jummiegrow.com/

https://www.instagram.com/jummiegrow/

jummiegrows@gmail.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Absolute Author Press Distribution Services

Contact Person: Jummie Ogunyemi

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://jummiegrow.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Author and Pastor Jummie Ogunyemi Releases New Book \"Bible Stories for Kids: The ABC Guide with Memory Verses\"