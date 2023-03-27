Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,005 in the last 365 days.

Rumble’s Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Live Stream with Matt Kohrs

Live Stream to Take Place at 7:00 pm ET on March 30 Following Rumble’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that Chris Pavlovski, the Founder and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs.

Mr. Pavlovski’s interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble’s 2022 accomplishments and future initiatives, and will follow Rumble’s release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results. As previously announced, Rumble’s earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com under ‘News & Events.’

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit investors.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com


You just read:

Rumble’s Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Live Stream with Matt Kohrs

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more