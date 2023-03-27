Idaho Updates Voter Rolls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Boise, Idaho — The State of Idaho is taking action to ensure the accuracy and integrity of its voter rolls. County elections offices throughout the State of Idaho recently completed a biennial review and maintenance of the voter registration system. A total of 74,332 voters statewide were removed from the system due to inactivity, change of address, or who were otherwise determined to be ineligible to vote.

“Maintaining accurate voter rolls is essential to the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary Phil McGrane, “We want to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote and that their information is up-to-date. Registering to vote in Idaho is simple. Voters can visit VoteIdaho.gov, register at your county election office or register at the polls on Election Day.”

The biennial list maintenance process, which is required by state law (Idaho Code 34-435), serves as a final clean-up measure to ensure that voters who have moved, who haven’t voted in the last four years or who have become ineligible to vote are removed from the voter rolls. Regular list maintenance occurs throughout the year, a process that includes comparing information with the Bureau of Vital Statistics, the Department of Corrections, and other government databases to keep records current.

“Idaho’s 44 County Clerks are dedicated to keeping every Idaho election safe and secure. This means making sure we have the most accurate voter rolls,” said Lon Colton, President of the Idaho Association of Recorders and Clerks. “We share best practices of voter maintenance and cleanup, take public feedback, and appreciate working closely with Secretary McGrane’s Office.”

“The elections staff in Kootenai County is very diligent in maintaining voter rolls. Cleaning and updating these rolls on a continual basis requires a substantial time commitment. However, it is essential we continue this process to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure voter confidence,” said Kootenai County Clerk Jennifer Locke.

County election offices sent notices prior to cancellation to affected individuals. Voters who have not cast a ballot in the last four years may re-register online at VoteIdaho.gov, register at a county election office, or register at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.

Voters may check their voter record and learn more about voting and elections in Idaho at VoteIdaho.gov.

ABOUT PHIL MCGRANE

Phil McGrane was elected Idaho’s twenty-eighth Secretary of State and took office on January 2, 2023. McGrane served as elected Clerk of Ada County from 2019-2022. McGrane holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, a juris doctorate, and a Master of Public Administration. As a fourth-generation Idahoan, Phil has dedicated his career to making elections in the state of Idaho accessible, secure and transparent.