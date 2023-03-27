Samsara Named 2023 CIO 100 Award Winner

Business technology team recognized by Foundry's CIO for transformation and innovation in IT

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") IOT, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced it has been named a CIO 100 Award winner. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

"This year's class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics, and more," said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, Events, at Foundry and the chair of the 2023 CIO awards programs. "Their innovations improve customer experiences, track sustainability and reduce risk, and have novel applications across industries, from pharma and health care to manufacturing, retail, software, and more. We look forward to highlighting their great accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August."

With a convergence happening between business strategy and technology strategy across most companies, the role of the CIO and their organization has become increasingly central. Samsara's Business Technology team powers the company with innovative, scalable, and secure technology solutions. CIO Stephen Franchetti saw an opportunity to amplify this mission and embark on a fundamental shift from a traditional IT department, to a more proactive and forward-thinking "Business Technology" organization. As a result, the team now runs products and services that power the operations of the company – from go-to-market systems to finance to supply chain – becoming an integral pillar of Samsara's scale and business impact in today's market.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work our team has done to essentially overhaul the IT function and set the company on a path for scale," said Franchetti. "This was a complex yet crucial undertaking driven by alignment to our company vision of connecting physical operations for the future. Receiving a CIO 100 Award demonstrates the tangible impact this work has had on both Samsara and the solutions we're able to provide for our customers."

Over the past eight years, Samsara's workforce has grown to over 2,200 employees spanning North America, Europe, and Taiwan. Throughout this, the company remains focused on empowering team members to make an outsized impact on the industries that power the global economy. Samsara is actively hiring across a number of departments with more than one hundred open roles.

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a system of record that enables businesses that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at http://foundryco.com.

