Oura Ring's New App Feature Helps Users Track and Manage Stress Levels

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oura Ring has announced a new app feature that will help users track and manage their stress levels. The feature uses a combination of heart rate variability and other physiological data to provide users with real-time insights into their stress levels. By tracking stress levels throughout the day, users can better understand how different activities and situations affect their overall well-being. The app also includes guided breathing exercises and other stress-reducing techniques to help users manage their stress levels more effectively. With this new feature, the Oura Ring continues to demonstrate its commitment to helping users improve their health and well-being through advanced wearable technology.
The Oura ring is a smart wearable device that has been designed to monitor and track various aspects of health and fitness.
The ring is equipped with advanced sensors that can track activity levels, sleep patterns, and other physiological parameters. A person who is a fitness freak can use Oura ring to track various metrics of health like Sleep, respiration rate, recovery, daily calories burn and more.
What Does Oura Ring Track
1- Sleep
One of the primary functions of the Oura ring is to track sleep patterns. The ring monitors heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature, and other parameters to provide a detailed analysis of sleep quality.
The ring also tracks sleep stages, including REM, deep sleep, and light sleep. This information can be used to help optimize sleep patterns and improve overall sleep quality.
2- Activity
The Oura Smart ring also tracks activity levels throughout the day. The ring measures steps taken, calories burned, and active time, providing a comprehensive picture of daily physical activity.
This information can help set goals and track progress towards achieving them. The ring also tracks sedentary time, reminding to move more throughout the day.
3- Heart Rate Variability
Heart rate variability (HRV) is a measure of the variation in time between each heartbeat. The Oura ring tracks HRV, which can provide valuable information about stress levels and overall health.
A higher HRV is associated with better cardiovascular health, while a lower HRV is linked to increased stress and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
4- Body Temperature
The Oura ring also tracks body temperature, providing insight into overall health and well-being. Changes in body temperature can indicate the onset of an illness or infection, allowing us to take action before the condition worsens.
5- Respiratory Rate
Respiratory rate is the number of breaths take per minute. The Oura ring tracks respiratory rate, providing an indication of overall health and fitness. Changes in respiratory rate can indicate the presence of an underlying health condition, such as asthma or sleep apnea.
6- Caloric Intake and Burn
The Oura ring can also track caloric intake and burn, helping to achieve weight loss or maintenance goals. The ring uses a combination of activity tracking and heart rate monitoring to estimate the number of calories burn throughout the day.
7- Recovery
The Oura ring can help to optimize recovery after exercise or other physical activity. The ring tracks heart rate variability, body temperature, and other parameters to provide an indication of overall recovery status. This information can be used to adjust training regimen and ensure that one is giving a proper time to its body for quick recovery.
Difference Between Fitbit And Oura Ring
Fitbit and Oura Ring are two popular wearable fitness trackers that offer a range of features to help users improve their health and fitness. While both devices track similar metrics, there are some key differences between them that can help users choose which device is right for them.
One of the most noticeable differences between Fitbit and the Oura Ring is their design. Fitbit devices are typically worn on the wrist like a watch, while Oura Ring is a ring-shaped device that is worn on the finger. While both devices are designed to be worn all day, the Oura Ring may be more comfortable for some users, especially those who find wrist-worn devices to be cumbersome.
Another major difference between the two devices is the metrics they track. Fitbit devices tend to focus on more general fitness tracking, such as steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled, while Oura Ring is particularly well-suited for tracking sleep.
Oura Ring is capable of tracking sleep stages, providing users with a detailed breakdown of their sleep quality. Additionally, the ring's design allows it to monitor metrics like body temperature and heart rate variability, which can provide additional insights into sleep quality and overall health.
The companion apps for each device also differ in terms of features and capabilities. Fitbit's app is particularly strong when it comes to social features, allowing users to connect with friends and compete in challenges. Oura Ring's app, on the other hand, is focused more on data analysis, providing users with detailed insights into their health and fitness data.
In conclusion, the Oura ring is a powerful tool for tracking and monitoring various aspects of health and fitness. By tracking sleep, activity, heart rate variability, body temperature, respiratory rate, caloric intake and burn, and recovery status. The Oura ring can provide valuable insights about overall health and well-being.
