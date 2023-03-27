Cyclone Freddy Devastates Southern Region of Malawi

Widows and Single Mothers are Among the Most Vulnerable – Global Fund for Widows Offers Support and Empowerment to those Affected

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fund for Widows would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to the people and the Government of Malawi for the loss of over 476 lives due to Cyclone Freddy.

Our experience shows that, in a crisis, widows and single mothers are among the worst affected. This is the case of our beneficiaries in Mulanje and Blantyre, who have lost their homes, assets, crops, and livelihoods. After assessing the losses, we have created a relief fund and are scaling up efforts to support those who have been affected.

To support Malawi Economic Relief

The Global Fund for Widows is an organization that aims to empower widows and their communities by providing them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives. We work in collaboration with local organizations, such as the Malawi Widows Association, to ensure that their efforts are effective and sustainable.

We understand the unique challenges faced by widows and single mothers in times of crisis and are committed to providing them with the support they need to rebuild their lives. Through our work in Malawi and beyond, we are making a difference in the lives of women who have been marginalized and overlooked for too long.

We would like to thank the President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus M. Chakwera, for leading the nation and stakeholders within and beyond the borders of Malawi in responding to the various needs of those affected.

Let us come together and show our solidarity with the people of Malawi. With your support, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by Cyclone Freddy. Please keep the people of Malawi in your thoughts during this difficult time.

To learn more about The Global Fund for Widows, visit globalfundforwidows.org.

About the Global Fund for Widows

Global Fund for Widows (GFW) is the world’s largest international organization dedicated to economically empowering widows. Headquartered in New York, GFW has operations in 8 countries, including Malawi, Kenya, India, Egypt, and others. Founded in 2008 by Heather Ibrahim-Leathers upon the passing of her grandmother, who was a young widow in rural Egypt, GFW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Utilizing evidence-based programmatic, GFW pioneered the award-winning WISALA bank model. GFW has impacted nearly 100,000 widows and their children around the world through financial inclusion programs. In 2022 GFW successfully advocated for the passing of a United Nations General Assembly resolution regarding widowhood and human rights. Global Fund for Widows and its founder Heather Ibrahim-Leathers have received numerous awards for their work including a 2021 nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

###